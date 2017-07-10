If there's one thing Game of Thrones knows what to do, it's to deliver a spectacle - and, with Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) on her way back to Westeros, season seven looks to be one giant battle sequence (we can hope).

With under a week to go until its return, showrunners of the HBO series have been teasing one of season seven's big battles

David Benioff, one-half of the showrunning duo, confirmed the forthcoming episodes will feature a “magnificent” sequence he believes eclipses one of the series' most memorable.

“There's a massive sea battle that will sail past season two's Blackwater in scope,” he told TV Insider.

“Everyone is facing something more dangerous to all of them than any danger they are to each other.”

It's unclear what “something more dangerous” is referring to, but it could perhaps be something to do with the series' new big bad Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk), the uncle of characters Yara (Gemma Whelan) and Theon (Alife Allen) who Asbæk himself stated is worse than former villains Joffrey and Ramsay.

Benioff may even be alluding to the White Walkers meaning season seven could well see the Night King hit the high seas for the most groundbreaking action sequence yet.

1/11 Beric Dondarrion (played by Richard Dormer) Helen Sloan/HBO

2/11 Cersei and Jaime in the newly decorated map room Helen Sloan/HBO

3/11 Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke) Helen Sloan/HBO

4/11 Tyrion and Daenerys have landed in Westeros Helen Sloan/HBO

5/11 Cersei and Jaime, ruling the Seven Kingdoms Helen Sloan/HBO

6/11 Davos in Winterfell Helen Sloan/HBO

7/11 Jon Snow and Sansa in Winterfell Helen Sloan/HBO

8/11 Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke) Helen Sloan/HBO

9/11 Tormund Giantsbane (played by Kristofer Hivju) Helen Sloan/HBO

10/11 Jon Snow (played by Kit Harrington) Helen Sloan/HBO

11/11 Arya Stark (played by Maisie Williams) Helen Sloan/HBO

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on 16 July and will be simulcast at 2am on Sky Atlantic. It will air the following evening (17 July) on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

You can find a compilation of everything we know so far about the forthcoming episodes (the titles of which have been released by HBO) here, as well as our storyline predictions.