  1. Culture
  2. TV & Radio
  3. News

Game of Thrones season 7 episode 2: Did Tyrion undermine Daenerys in his raven to Jon Snow?

He opted for a softer approach to diplomacy

Click to follow
The Independent Culture
got-raven.jpg

Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen might not be as tyrannical as her father the Mad King, but she definitely has her moments.

She was pretty uncompromising and authoritarian in season 7 episode 2, 'Stormborn', threatening to burn Varys alive and demanding that King Jon bend the knee in spite of Tyrion and Melisandre vouching that he is generally a good guy and probably someone to ally with not subordinate.

It seems the Hand to the Queen might have realised that she's not the most experienced/generous diplomat however though, with Tyrion's raven to Winterfell not exactly relaying Daenerys' message as she intended.

Transcription:

  • Read more

Game of Thrones s07e02 review: Greyscale's Anatomy

"Danaerys Stormborn, first of her name, invites your to Dragonstone. [illegible] Dorne and the Reach, the Ironborn Fleet, [Illegible - but probably about the Dothraki and Unsullied] and three Dragons. The Seven Kingdoms [llegible - something about Cersei]. Join us and together we can end her tyranny. [Illegible - likely something bastards], for all dwarves are bastards in their father's eyes."

Nothing about bending the knee. Positive language like "invites". Even an empathetic joke harking back to their shared history.

You could argue that Tyrion is undermining his Queen a little here, but it probably worked out for the best given Jon ended up accepting the invite in spite of reluctance from his inner circle.

Jon and Davos look set to reach Dragonstone for their first meeting with Daanerys in episode 3, and here's hoping Tyrion manages to pull the King in the North aside for a quiet word about his new boss, preferably over a few tankards of mead.

What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character

What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character

  • 1/44 Rory McCann

    Getty Images

  • 2/44 Sandor "The Hound" Clegane

  • 3/44 Cersei Lannister

  • 4/44 Lena Headey

    Getty Images

  • 5/44 Tyrion Lannister

  • 6/44 Peter Dinklage

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 7/44 Daenerys Targaryen

  • 8/44 Emilia Clarke

    Getty Images

  • 9/44 Jon Snow

  • 10/44 Kit Harington

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 11/44 Sansa Stark

  • 12/44 Sophie Turner

    Getty Images

  • 13/44 Jaime Lannister

  • 14/44 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

    Getty Images

  • 15/44 Arya Stark

  • 16/44 Maisie Williams

    Getty Images

  • 17/44 Theon Greyjoy

  • 18/44 Alfie Allen

    Getty Images

  • 19/44 Brienne of Tarth

  • 20/44 Gwendoline Christie

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 21/44 Bran Stark

  • 22/44 Isaac Hempstead-Wright

    Getty Images

  • 23/44 Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish

  • 24/44 Aidan Gillen

    Getty Images

  • 25/44 Missandei

  • 26/44 Nathalie Emmanuel

    Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

  • 27/44 Varys

  • 28/44 Conleth Hill

    Getty Images

  • 29/44 Melisandre

  • 30/44 Carice von Houten

    Getty Images

  • 31/44 Samwell Tarly

  • 32/44 John Bradley

    Getty Images

  • 33/44 Gilly

  • 34/44 Hannah Murray

    Getty Images for Turner

  • 35/44 Jorah Mormont

  • 36/44 Iain Glen

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 37/44 Davos Seaworth

  • 38/44 Liam Cunningham

    Getty Images

  • 39/44 Tormund Giantsbane

  • 40/44 Kristofer Hivju

    Getty Images

  • 41/44 Bronn

  • 42/44 Jerome Flynn

    Getty Images for BFI

  • 43/44 Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane

  • 44/44 Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson

Game of Thrones continues on HBO, Sky Atlantic and NOWTV on Sunday nights.

Comments