Game of Thrones season 7: We've seen Cersei's lookalike maid multiple times before episode 3

 King's Landing is full of villains

Game of Thrones marches on, season seven’s third episode being remarkably good, featuring huge reunions, notable meetings, and some dramatic revelations. 

** Spoilers for ‘The Queen’s Justice’ ahead **

Despite being responsible for their child’s death, Cersei somehow still has Jaime under her finger, the pair getting down and dirty mid-way through the episode. 

Viewers not distracted by the idea the Queen may have just poisoned her brother noticed that the maid who knocked on their door had a remarkably Cersei-like look.

Has King’s Landing been put under a North Korean-style law where everyone can only get certain haircuts? Nope. That’s just Bernadette being Bernadette.

Turns out, the maid, named Bernadette and played by Sara Dylan, has been a loyal Lannister servant throughout the entire series, first appearing in season two.

Remember when Sansa was engaged to Jeoffry all those years ago? There was one scene where Sansa had her first period, showing that she was ready for children. 

One maid walked into the room and immediately marched off to see Cersei, Shea stopping the revelation from happening. That maid? As pointed out by Vanity Fair, that’s Bernadette.

Then, season three saw Bernadette witness Tyrion propose to Sansa. A season later, good ‘ol Bernie was the on to tell Cersei about Tyrion’s secret lover, Shae.

While not appearing in season five, she then reappeared in season six as Cersei’s number one maid, delivering the news that Myrcella had returned to King’s Landing. 

For a character almost no-one knows the name of, Bernadette has played a surprisingly significant role in Game of Thrones. Perhaps she has an even greater role left to play?

The episode ‘The Queen’s Justice’ also saw two Targaryens meet, two Starks reunite, and a fan-favourite dieRead our review and recap here. 

