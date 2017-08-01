Game of Thrones marches on, season seven’s third episode being remarkably good, featuring huge reunions, notable meetings, and some dramatic revelations.

** Spoilers for ‘The Queen’s Justice’ ahead **

Despite being responsible for their child’s death, Cersei somehow still has Jaime under her finger, the pair getting down and dirty mid-way through the episode.

Viewers not distracted by the idea the Queen may have just poisoned her brother noticed that the maid who knocked on their door had a remarkably Cersei-like look.

Has King’s Landing been put under a North Korean-style law where everyone can only get certain haircuts? Nope. That’s just Bernadette being Bernadette.

What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character







44 show all What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character





















































































1/44 Rory McCann Getty Images

2/44 Sandor "The Hound" Clegane

3/44 Cersei Lannister

4/44 Lena Headey Getty Images

5/44 Tyrion Lannister

6/44 Peter Dinklage AFP/Getty Images

7/44 Daenerys Targaryen

8/44 Emilia Clarke Getty Images

9/44 Jon Snow

10/44 Kit Harington AFP/Getty Images

11/44 Sansa Stark

12/44 Sophie Turner Getty Images

13/44 Jaime Lannister

14/44 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Getty Images

15/44 Arya Stark

16/44 Maisie Williams Getty Images

17/44 Theon Greyjoy

18/44 Alfie Allen Getty Images

19/44 Brienne of Tarth

20/44 Gwendoline Christie AFP/Getty Images

21/44 Bran Stark

22/44 Isaac Hempstead-Wright Getty Images

23/44 Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish

24/44 Aidan Gillen Getty Images

25/44 Missandei

26/44 Nathalie Emmanuel Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

27/44 Varys

28/44 Conleth Hill Getty Images

29/44 Melisandre

30/44 Carice von Houten Getty Images

31/44 Samwell Tarly

32/44 John Bradley Getty Images

33/44 Gilly

34/44 Hannah Murray Getty Images for Turner

35/44 Jorah Mormont

36/44 Iain Glen AFP/Getty Images

37/44 Davos Seaworth

38/44 Liam Cunningham Getty Images

39/44 Tormund Giantsbane

40/44 Kristofer Hivju Getty Images

41/44 Bronn

42/44 Jerome Flynn Getty Images for BFI

43/44 Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane

44/44 Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson

Turns out, the maid, named Bernadette and played by Sara Dylan, has been a loyal Lannister servant throughout the entire series, first appearing in season two.

Remember when Sansa was engaged to Jeoffry all those years ago? There was one scene where Sansa had her first period, showing that she was ready for children.

One maid walked into the room and immediately marched off to see Cersei, Shea stopping the revelation from happening. That maid? As pointed out by Vanity Fair, that’s Bernadette.

Then, season three saw Bernadette witness Tyrion propose to Sansa. A season later, good ‘ol Bernie was the on to tell Cersei about Tyrion’s secret lover, Shae.

While not appearing in season five, she then reappeared in season six as Cersei’s number one maid, delivering the news that Myrcella had returned to King’s Landing.

For a character almost no-one knows the name of, Bernadette has played a surprisingly significant role in Game of Thrones. Perhaps she has an even greater role left to play?

The episode ‘The Queen’s Justice’ also saw two Targaryens meet, two Starks reunite, and a fan-favourite die. Read our review and recap here.

Follow Independent Culture on Facebook for all the latest on Film, TV, Music, and more.