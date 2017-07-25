Season seven of Game of Thrones is truly underway, the second episode seeing the Queens of Westeros make their first moves towards seizing/keeping the Iron Throne.
**Spoilers for the sped ‘Stormborn’ ahead**
During the episode’s climatic boat battle, we see numerous men — captained by the infamous Euron Greyjoy — cutting out the tongues of those they have beaten.
For book readers, the brief moment was no surprise at all. Euron captains a boat named Silence, a ship with huge black sails and a dark red hull, painted that colour to hide the blood stains.
What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character
What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character
-
1/44 Rory McCann
Getty Images
-
2/44 Sandor "The Hound" Clegane
-
3/44 Cersei Lannister
-
4/44 Lena Headey
Getty Images
-
5/44 Tyrion Lannister
-
6/44 Peter Dinklage
AFP/Getty Images
-
7/44 Daenerys Targaryen
-
8/44 Emilia Clarke
Getty Images
-
9/44 Jon Snow
-
10/44 Kit Harington
AFP/Getty Images
-
11/44 Sansa Stark
-
12/44 Sophie Turner
Getty Images
-
13/44 Jaime Lannister
-
14/44 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Getty Images
-
15/44 Arya Stark
-
16/44 Maisie Williams
Getty Images
-
17/44 Theon Greyjoy
-
18/44 Alfie Allen
Getty Images
-
19/44 Brienne of Tarth
-
20/44 Gwendoline Christie
AFP/Getty Images
-
21/44 Bran Stark
-
22/44 Isaac Hempstead-Wright
Getty Images
-
23/44 Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish
-
24/44 Aidan Gillen
Getty Images
-
25/44 Missandei
-
26/44 Nathalie Emmanuel
Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
-
27/44 Varys
-
28/44 Conleth Hill
Getty Images
-
29/44 Melisandre
-
30/44 Carice von Houten
Getty Images
-
31/44 Samwell Tarly
-
32/44 John Bradley
Getty Images
-
33/44 Gilly
-
34/44 Hannah Murray
Getty Images for Turner
-
35/44 Jorah Mormont
-
36/44 Iain Glen
AFP/Getty Images
-
37/44 Davos Seaworth
-
38/44 Liam Cunningham
Getty Images
-
39/44 Tormund Giantsbane
-
40/44 Kristofer Hivju
Getty Images
-
41/44 Bronn
-
42/44 Jerome Flynn
Getty Images for BFI
-
43/44 Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane
-
44/44 Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson
Whenever the villain’s crew pillage another boat, they spare the crew, bringing them on board their own ship. However, to stop them mutinying, Euron has their tongues ripped out; that’s also why, in the scene with Ellaria Sand, none of the men talk. Pretty gruesome.
Meanwhile, the actors who portray Yara (Gemma Whelan) and Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma) have spoken about their kiss, confessing that the affectionate scene was completely improvised.
Also during the episode ‘Stormborn’ we saw Grey Worm and Missandei finally act upon their impulses, the Sand Snakes perish, and Sam attempt to cure Ser Jorah’s greyscale. Read our review and recap here.
- More about:
- Game of Thrones season 7
- Game of Thrones