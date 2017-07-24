Season seven of Game of Thrones is truly underway, the second episode seeing the Queens of Westeros make their first moves towards seizing/keeping the Iron Throne.
**Spoilers for the episode ‘Stormborn’ ahead**
While the action was happening at sea, Samwell Tarly was attempting to cure Ser Jorah’s greyscale, removing the infected areas using a surgical knife (and leading to one of the show's most horrible scenes).
However, as many have noted, Shireen Baratheon’s greyscale was never removed, hence why the disease remained on her face despite the cure.
So, how was she cured? We’re not sure. But, some fans believe Sam may have already stumbled upon the cure for greyscale — the Tarly just doesn’t realise it quite yet.
They believe that, on the page next to where Sam sees the Dragonglass location during the season premiere, there are notes about the healing powers of Dragonglass. The theory follows that Ser Jorah may be able to consume the substance and be cured.
Notably, Shireen lived on Dragonestone; considering she grew up so close to the location of Dragonglass, it’s fair to imagine she probably had extended contact with the White Walker kryptonite. Could Ser Jorah eventually be transported to Dragonstone to be cured? Let’s hope so.
Meanwhile, the showrunners have discussed Arya’s direwolf reunion. Read our review and recap here. Game of Thrones is available for re-watch through NOW TV.
- Game of Thrones season 7
- Game of Thrones