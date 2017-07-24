Season seven of Game of Thrones is truly underway, the second episode seeing the Queens of Westeros make their first moves towards seizing/keeping the Iron Throne.

**Spoilers for the episode ‘Stormborn’ ahead**

While the action was happening at sea, Samwell Tarly was attempting to cure Ser Jorah’s greyscale, removing the infected areas using a surgical knife (and leading to one of the show's most horrible scenes).

However, as many have noted, Shireen Baratheon’s greyscale was never removed, hence why the disease remained on her face despite the cure.

What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character







44 show all What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character





















































































1/44 Rory McCann Getty Images

2/44 Sandor "The Hound" Clegane

3/44 Cersei Lannister

4/44 Lena Headey Getty Images

5/44 Tyrion Lannister

6/44 Peter Dinklage AFP/Getty Images

7/44 Daenerys Targaryen

8/44 Emilia Clarke Getty Images

9/44 Jon Snow

10/44 Kit Harington AFP/Getty Images

11/44 Sansa Stark

12/44 Sophie Turner Getty Images

13/44 Jaime Lannister

14/44 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Getty Images

15/44 Arya Stark

16/44 Maisie Williams Getty Images

17/44 Theon Greyjoy

18/44 Alfie Allen Getty Images

19/44 Brienne of Tarth

20/44 Gwendoline Christie AFP/Getty Images

21/44 Bran Stark

22/44 Isaac Hempstead-Wright Getty Images

23/44 Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish

24/44 Aidan Gillen Getty Images

25/44 Missandei

26/44 Nathalie Emmanuel Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

27/44 Varys

28/44 Conleth Hill Getty Images

29/44 Melisandre

30/44 Carice von Houten Getty Images

31/44 Samwell Tarly

32/44 John Bradley Getty Images

33/44 Gilly

34/44 Hannah Murray Getty Images for Turner

35/44 Jorah Mormont

36/44 Iain Glen AFP/Getty Images

37/44 Davos Seaworth

38/44 Liam Cunningham Getty Images

39/44 Tormund Giantsbane

40/44 Kristofer Hivju Getty Images

41/44 Bronn

42/44 Jerome Flynn Getty Images for BFI

43/44 Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane

44/44 Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson

So, how was she cured? We’re not sure. But, some fans believe Sam may have already stumbled upon the cure for greyscale — the Tarly just doesn’t realise it quite yet.

They believe that, on the page next to where Sam sees the Dragonglass location during the season premiere, there are notes about the healing powers of Dragonglass. The theory follows that Ser Jorah may be able to consume the substance and be cured.

Notably, Shireen lived on Dragonestone; considering she grew up so close to the location of Dragonglass, it’s fair to imagine she probably had extended contact with the White Walker kryptonite. Could Ser Jorah eventually be transported to Dragonstone to be cured? Let’s hope so.

Meanwhile, the showrunners have discussed Arya’s direwolf reunion. Read our review and recap here. Game of Thrones is available for re-watch through NOW TV.