Season seven of Game of Thrones is truly underway, the second episode seeing the Queens of Westeros make their first moves towards seizing/keeping the Iron Throne.
**Spoilers for the episode ‘Stormborn’ ahead**
While the action was happening at sea, another disgusting scene was unravelling at Oldtown, once again featuring Samwell Tarly.
Last week, viewers were grossed out by the Maesters having their excrement moved around by Sam — this week, by an attempted operation to cure Ser Jorah’s Greyscale.
The knight has been inflicted by a disease that will eventually leave him unable to function as a real human being, the Grand Maester saying he has one day until being shipped off with the other infected.
However, Sam wants to save Jorah, having known Mormont’s father from the Night’s Watch. One cure that Samhas read about seemingly includes removing the greyscale from the body, leading to a lot of disgusting puss coming from Jorah’s body. Twitter, of course, reacted accordingly.
As we know, Shireen was cured of her Greyscale, but not by the method Sam is attempting as Stannis's child still had the remains of the infliction upon her.
Some fans believe Sam may have actually already stumbled across the real cure during the season seven premiere, one of the points we made last week which you can read here.
Meanwhile, the showrunners have discussed Arya’s direwolf reunion during the second episode. Read our review and recap here.
