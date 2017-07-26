Before Samwell Tarly intervened with hopefully live-saving rudimentary surgery, Ser Jorah Mormont was a dead man walking in Game of Thrones season 7 episode 2, 'Stormborn'.

Preparing to kill himself before the madness of greyscale took over, he wrote a letter to Daenerys that probably would have served as his final words.

HBO's Making Game of Thrones behind-the-scenesblog has since posted a photo of it that gives a better look at the letter's contents and sees Jorah reaffirm his love for his queen.

He wrote:

Khaleesi,

I came to the Citadel in the last hope that the maesters could treat me, as you ordered. Even with all their arts, I am beyond any cure but the grave. I have had a longer life than I deserved, and I only wish I could've lived to see the world you're going to build, standing by your side. I have loved you since the moment I met you.'

The blog also posted Tyrion's raven to Jon, the message of which was a little different to the one directed by Daenerys.