The latest episode of Game of Thrones saw Arya Stark reunited with a few familiar faces from the past, one of which she hasn't seen in the HBO series since season two.

Hot Pie (Ben Hawkey) was last seen when Arya (Maisie Williams) was on the run and posing as a boy. During this time, she befriended a group who - save for Hot Pie and Robert Baratheon's missing bastard Gendry (Joe Dempsie) - was later recruited to join the Night's Watch.

As we learned in season four, Hot Pie remained behind at the inn to enhance his skills as a baker, not to mention fill passing characters in on other's whereabouts. Last time we saw him, he briefed Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) and Podrick (Daniel Portman) on the news that Arya was traveling with the Hound. Upon his reunion with Arya, told her some key information regarding her surviving family members inspiring her to change course - which was to kill Cersei at King's Landing - and head to Winterfell.

What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character







44 show all What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character





















































































1/44 Rory McCann Getty Images

2/44 Sandor "The Hound" Clegane

3/44 Cersei Lannister

4/44 Lena Headey Getty Images

5/44 Tyrion Lannister

6/44 Peter Dinklage AFP/Getty Images

7/44 Daenerys Targaryen

8/44 Emilia Clarke Getty Images

9/44 Jon Snow

10/44 Kit Harington AFP/Getty Images

11/44 Sansa Stark

12/44 Sophie Turner Getty Images

13/44 Jaime Lannister

14/44 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Getty Images

15/44 Arya Stark

16/44 Maisie Williams Getty Images

17/44 Theon Greyjoy

18/44 Alfie Allen Getty Images

19/44 Brienne of Tarth

20/44 Gwendoline Christie AFP/Getty Images

21/44 Bran Stark

22/44 Isaac Hempstead-Wright Getty Images

23/44 Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish

24/44 Aidan Gillen Getty Images

25/44 Missandei

26/44 Nathalie Emmanuel Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

27/44 Varys

28/44 Conleth Hill Getty Images

29/44 Melisandre

30/44 Carice von Houten Getty Images

31/44 Samwell Tarly

32/44 John Bradley Getty Images

33/44 Gilly

34/44 Hannah Murray Getty Images for Turner

35/44 Jorah Mormont

36/44 Iain Glen AFP/Getty Images

37/44 Davos Seaworth

38/44 Liam Cunningham Getty Images

39/44 Tormund Giantsbane

40/44 Kristofer Hivju Getty Images

41/44 Bronn

42/44 Jerome Flynn Getty Images for BFI

43/44 Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane

44/44 Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson

Hot Pie told Arya that Jon Snow won the Battle of the Bastards and is currently the King in the North. Visibly shocked, Arya thanks him and sets off setting the scene for what could be the show's biggest reunion yet - not only Arya and Jon Snow, but her sister Sansa also.

Game of Thrones continues in the US every Sunday on HBO when it is simulcast in the UK at 2am on Sky Atlantic. It is repeated the following evening in the UK on both NOW TV and Sky Atlantic