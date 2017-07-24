The latest episode of Game of Thrones saw Arya Stark reunited with a few familiar faces from the past, one of which she hasn't seen in the HBO series since season two.
Hot Pie (Ben Hawkey) was last seen when Arya (Maisie Williams) was on the run and posing as a boy. During this time, she befriended a group who - save for Hot Pie and Robert Baratheon's missing bastard Gendry (Joe Dempsie) - was later recruited to join the Night's Watch.
As we learned in season four, Hot Pie remained behind at the inn to enhance his skills as a baker, not to mention fill passing characters in on other's whereabouts. Last time we saw him, he briefed Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) and Podrick (Daniel Portman) on the news that Arya was traveling with the Hound. Upon his reunion with Arya, told her some key information regarding her surviving family members inspiring her to change course - which was to kill Cersei at King's Landing - and head to Winterfell.
Hot Pie told Arya that Jon Snow won the Battle of the Bastards and is currently the King in the North. Visibly shocked, Arya thanks him and sets off setting the scene for what could be the show's biggest reunion yet - not only Arya and Jon Snow, but her sister Sansa also.
Game of Thrones continues in the US every Sunday on HBO when it is simulcast in the UK at 2am on Sky Atlantic. It is repeated the following evening in the UK on both NOW TV and Sky Atlantic
