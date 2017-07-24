  1. Culture
  2. TV & Radio
  3. News

Game of Thrones season 7 episode 2 'Stormborn' character return sets up show's biggest reunion yet

The character filled Arya in on some revelatory news regarding her family

Click to follow
The Independent Culture
game-of-thrones-hot-pie-arya-stormborn.jpg

The latest episode of Game of Thrones saw Arya Stark reunited with a few familiar faces from the past, one of which she hasn't seen in the HBO series since season two.

Hot Pie (Ben Hawkey) was last seen when Arya (Maisie Williams) was on the run and posing as a boy. During this time, she befriended a group who - save for Hot Pie and Robert Baratheon's missing bastard Gendry (Joe Dempsie) - was later recruited to join the Night's Watch.

As we learned in season four, Hot Pie remained behind at the inn to enhance his skills as a baker, not to mention fill passing characters in on other's whereabouts. Last time we saw him, he briefed Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) and Podrick (Daniel Portman) on the news that Arya was traveling with the Hound. Upon his reunion with Arya, told her some key information regarding her surviving family members inspiring her to change course - which was to kill Cersei at King's Landing - and head to Winterfell.

What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character

What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character

  • 1/44 Rory McCann

    Getty Images

  • 2/44 Sandor "The Hound" Clegane

  • 3/44 Cersei Lannister

  • 4/44 Lena Headey

    Getty Images

  • 5/44 Tyrion Lannister

  • 6/44 Peter Dinklage

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 7/44 Daenerys Targaryen

  • 8/44 Emilia Clarke

    Getty Images

  • 9/44 Jon Snow

  • 10/44 Kit Harington

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 11/44 Sansa Stark

  • 12/44 Sophie Turner

    Getty Images

  • 13/44 Jaime Lannister

  • 14/44 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

    Getty Images

  • 15/44 Arya Stark

  • 16/44 Maisie Williams

    Getty Images

  • 17/44 Theon Greyjoy

  • 18/44 Alfie Allen

    Getty Images

  • 19/44 Brienne of Tarth

  • 20/44 Gwendoline Christie

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 21/44 Bran Stark

  • 22/44 Isaac Hempstead-Wright

    Getty Images

  • 23/44 Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish

  • 24/44 Aidan Gillen

    Getty Images

  • 25/44 Missandei

  • 26/44 Nathalie Emmanuel

    Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

  • 27/44 Varys

  • 28/44 Conleth Hill

    Getty Images

  • 29/44 Melisandre

  • 30/44 Carice von Houten

    Getty Images

  • 31/44 Samwell Tarly

  • 32/44 John Bradley

    Getty Images

  • 33/44 Gilly

  • 34/44 Hannah Murray

    Getty Images for Turner

  • 35/44 Jorah Mormont

  • 36/44 Iain Glen

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 37/44 Davos Seaworth

  • 38/44 Liam Cunningham

    Getty Images

  • 39/44 Tormund Giantsbane

  • 40/44 Kristofer Hivju

    Getty Images

  • 41/44 Bronn

  • 42/44 Jerome Flynn

    Getty Images for BFI

  • 43/44 Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane

  • 44/44 Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson

Hot Pie told Arya that Jon Snow won the Battle of the Bastards and is currently the King in the North. Visibly shocked, Arya thanks him and sets off setting the scene for what could be the show's biggest reunion yet - not only Arya and Jon Snow, but her sister Sansa also.  

Game of Thrones continues in the US every Sunday on HBO when it is simulcast in the UK at 2am on Sky Atlantic. It is repeated the following evening in the UK on both NOW TV and Sky Atlantic

 

Comments