A new ‘weeks ahead’ trailer for season 7 of Game of Thrones has been shared at San Diego Comic Con.

The series returned on 16 July, more than a year after the last episode of season six was aired.

It will contain just seven episodes, before returning with an eighth and final season in 2018.

Some of the most interesting moments in the clip include Jon Snow considering the advantages of an alliance with Daenerys, Cersei telling her court that Dany is a "threat to the realm" and "must be stopped", and Euron Greyjoy parading through the streets of King’s Landing.

Melisandre is seen visiting Daenerys in Dragonstone to suggest she has "a role to play… as does another".





Randyll Tarly, the father of Samwell turns up for a visit with Cersei in the Iron Throne Room - lately down one Valyrian sword.

We already know he hates Wildlings, and likely Jon Snow as well, thanks to his latest disastrous reunion with Sam.

Jorah Mormont is spotted in Oldtown. We heard him briefly on the last episode during a brief encounter with Sam, but it seems as though he hasn't been taken over by Greyscale (yet).

Littlefinger is also seen telling Sansa that "every possible series of events is happening at once" - hopefully meaning we're in for an action-packed season.

The director of the first episode of season seven, Jeremy Podeswa, recently spoke out in defence of Ed Sheeran's controversial cameo in the first episode.

Sheeran played an unnamed Lannister soldier who encountered Arya in the Riverlands.

Podeswa said that the singer-songwriter did “a lovely job”, adding that “he’s a lovely actor and a lovely person".

“He was appropriate for the part because he needed to sing,” he told NewsWeek. “If people didn’t know who Ed was, they wouldn’t have thought about it twice.

“The hoo-ha seems to be from things that are outside of the world of the show. In the world of the show he did a lovely job, and he looks like he belongs in that world.

“I think people interrogated it too much, they're bringing so much of his [superstar] presence into the thing which is far beyond what anybody was thinking going into it.

“He is known to the producers of the show and some of the cast, and he's a gigantic fan of the show. As everybody knows, the show really eschews stunt casting—it's never, ever done that.”

​Earlier this week Ed Sheeran denied that he had quit Twitter because of the backlash to his cameo.

Writing on Instagram on Wednesday, Sheeran clarified: “Last I’ll say on this. I came off Twitter coz I was always intending to come off Twitter, had nothing to do with what people said about my Game of Thrones cameo, because I am in Game of Thrones, why the hell would I worry what people thought about that.

"It’s clearly f***in’ awesome. Timing was just a coincidence, but believe what you want."

Game of Thrones airs on Sky Atlantic and streams on NOW TV.