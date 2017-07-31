  1. Culture
Game of Thrones season 7 episode 2: Tyrion's plan for Casterly Rock was hinted at back in season 2

'I would let myself be consumed by maggots before making you heir to Casterly Rock'

Game of Thrones marches on, season seven’s third episode being remarkably good, featuring huge reunions, notable meetings, and some dramatic revelations. 

** Spoilers for ‘The Queen’s Justice’ ahead **

Although the attention has firmly squared on Jon and Danny finally meeting after six-and-a-half seasons, the episode ended with a huge finale. 

Jaime has actually outsmarted his younger brother, Tyrion, moving the Lannister forces to Highgarden, the Tyrells home, before the Unsullied managed to take Casterly Rock. 

Tyrion, of course, thought his plan was entirely clever, sneaking into the stronghold via the sewers that he helped implement all those years ago. 

Very attentive Game of Thrones may have already known Tyrion’s plan, the character having revealed information regarding the sewer system.

“When I reached manhood, my father put me in charge of all the drains and cisterns in Casterly Rock”, Tyrion told Varys, as pointed out by Vanity Fair, during the eighth episode of season two. 

That snippet of information, plus a story in George RR Martin’s A World of Ice and Fire regarding how Lann the Clever, the only person to ever take Casterly Rock, snuck inside the castle through a narrow secret entrance, could have hinted at Tyrion’s plan. 

Also back in season two, Tywin Lannister told Tyrion: “I would let myself be consumed by maggots before mocking the family name and making you heir to Casterly Rock.” Fittingly, Tywin’s rotting in the ground somewhere in Westeros. 

The episode ‘The Queen’s Justice’ also saw two Targaryens meet, two Starks reunite, along with a harrowing callback thanks to Cersei’s torture sceneRead our review and recap here. 

