Game of Thrones marches on, season seven’s third episode being remarkably good, featuring huge reunions, notable meetings, and some dramatic revelations.

** Spoilers for ‘The Queen’s Justice’ ahead **

During the episode, we saw Cersei enact her most terrifying torture method yet; locking Ellaria and Tyene Sand in a dungeon, poisoning the daughter while her mother watches on.

Why? The Queen was enacting Justice for the murder of her own daughter, Princess Myrcella, who Tyene gave a deathly kiss during season five.

While many found the scene shocking, the torture method was a notable callback to past events in Westeros, although, we haven’t actually seen those events on screen.

Game of Thrones: Season 7 Episode 4 Preview

As any Game of Thrones fan will tell you, during the Mad King’s reign there was a certain rebellion, led by Robert Baratheon, along with Ned Stark.

Despite his family being loyal to the Targaryens for years —as pointed out by Danny during this episode — Ned went against them after the King murdered his father, Rickard, and brother, Brandon, after they attempted to save sister Lyanna from Rhaegar.

The method in which he killed the two Starks was absolutely horrendous; the Mad King suspended Rickard, wearing a full suit of steel armour, above a flame from the Throne Room’s roof.

What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character







44 show all What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character





















































































1/44 Rory McCann Getty Images

2/44 Sandor "The Hound" Clegane

3/44 Cersei Lannister

4/44 Lena Headey Getty Images

5/44 Tyrion Lannister

6/44 Peter Dinklage AFP/Getty Images

7/44 Daenerys Targaryen

8/44 Emilia Clarke Getty Images

9/44 Jon Snow

10/44 Kit Harington AFP/Getty Images

11/44 Sansa Stark

12/44 Sophie Turner Getty Images

13/44 Jaime Lannister

14/44 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Getty Images

15/44 Arya Stark

16/44 Maisie Williams Getty Images

17/44 Theon Greyjoy

18/44 Alfie Allen Getty Images

19/44 Brienne of Tarth

20/44 Gwendoline Christie AFP/Getty Images

21/44 Bran Stark

22/44 Isaac Hempstead-Wright Getty Images

23/44 Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish

24/44 Aidan Gillen Getty Images

25/44 Missandei

26/44 Nathalie Emmanuel Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

27/44 Varys

28/44 Conleth Hill Getty Images

29/44 Melisandre

30/44 Carice von Houten Getty Images

31/44 Samwell Tarly

32/44 John Bradley Getty Images

33/44 Gilly

34/44 Hannah Murray Getty Images for Turner

35/44 Jorah Mormont

36/44 Iain Glen AFP/Getty Images

37/44 Davos Seaworth

38/44 Liam Cunningham Getty Images

39/44 Tormund Giantsbane

40/44 Kristofer Hivju Getty Images

41/44 Bronn

42/44 Jerome Flynn Getty Images for BFI

43/44 Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane

44/44 Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson

That wasn’t all, though. Brandon was tied up and forced to watch from the side, a rope around his neck and a sword just out of reach. Brandon tried to reach the sword, strangling himself in the process as Rickard was literally burnt alive.

Of course, we all know how that turned out for the Mad King — Jaime Lannister ended up murdering him, getting the nickname Kingslayer in the process.

With Cersei’s torture method being very similar, plus the Queen having already burnt down the sept using the Mad King’s Wildfire, can we expect the same fate for her? A very popular theory regarding a certain prophecy theorises how Jaime murders Cersei, which this surely hints at.

With Game of Thrones, anything is possible, so expect some twists and unexpected turns along the way. In the meantime, you can read our review and recap here.

Who kills Cersei ? The Valonqar theory explained

Follow Independent Culture on Facebook for all the latest on Film, TV, Music, and more.