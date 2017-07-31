Game of Thrones marches on, season seven’s third episode being remarkably good, featuring huge reunions, notable meetings, and some dramatic revelations.
** Spoilers for ‘The Queen’s Justice’ ahead **
During the episode, we saw Cersei enact her most terrifying torture method yet; locking Ellaria and Tyene Sand in a dungeon, poisoning the daughter while her mother watches on.
Why? The Queen was enacting Justice for the murder of her own daughter, Princess Myrcella, who Tyene gave a deathly kiss during season five.
While many found the scene shocking, the torture method was a notable callback to past events in Westeros, although, we haven’t actually seen those events on screen.
As any Game of Thrones fan will tell you, during the Mad King’s reign there was a certain rebellion, led by Robert Baratheon, along with Ned Stark.
Despite his family being loyal to the Targaryens for years —as pointed out by Danny during this episode — Ned went against them after the King murdered his father, Rickard, and brother, Brandon, after they attempted to save sister Lyanna from Rhaegar.
The method in which he killed the two Starks was absolutely horrendous; the Mad King suspended Rickard, wearing a full suit of steel armour, above a flame from the Throne Room’s roof.
That wasn’t all, though. Brandon was tied up and forced to watch from the side, a rope around his neck and a sword just out of reach. Brandon tried to reach the sword, strangling himself in the process as Rickard was literally burnt alive.
Of course, we all know how that turned out for the Mad King — Jaime Lannister ended up murdering him, getting the nickname Kingslayer in the process.
With Cersei’s torture method being very similar, plus the Queen having already burnt down the sept using the Mad King’s Wildfire, can we expect the same fate for her? A very popular theory regarding a certain prophecy theorises how Jaime murders Cersei, which this surely hints at.
With Game of Thrones, anything is possible, so expect some twists and unexpected turns along the way. In the meantime, you can read our review and recap here.
