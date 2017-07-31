Sunday night Twitter in the US has recently been the reserve of Daenerys and Jon Snow chat, amidst the airing of season 7 of Game of Thrones.

However, HBO's most recent episode was aired amidst the launch of a massive campaign on the social media platform to protest Confederate, the recently announced next project from Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, alongside writers Nichelle Tramble Spellman and Malcom Spellman.

April Reign, who also initiated the famous #OscarsSoWhite campaign back in 2015, was one of the organisers behind the protest; as supporters were asked to tweet #NoConfederate to HBO during its East and West Coast broadcasts of Game of Thrones.

Confederate sets itself in an alternate future leading up to a third American Civil War, where the Southern states have successfully seceded from the Union, kept slavery legal and evolved into a modern institution.

The hashtag became a worldwide trending topic during the East Coast broadcast. HBO released a response to the protest: "We have great respect for the dialogue and concern being expressed around Confederate. We have faith that Nichelle, Dan, David, and Malcom will approach the subject with care and sensitivity."

Whether you live tweet #GoT or not, please use #NoConfederate in ALL of your tweets from 9-10p ET this Sunday. Let's get it trending! — April (@ReignOfApril) July 28, 2017

I wish showrunners imagined Black people existing in Sci-Fi/Fantasy as quickly as they imagine us still being slaves #NoConfederate — Justine Carter (@Ravenbaby71) July 31, 2017

#NoConfederate is basically:



White ppl: omg... what if... white supremacy....was still real????!?!?! could you imagine??!?!?!?



Black ppl: pic.twitter.com/wT8cobNAd2 — black history heaux (@localblactivist) July 31, 2017

If all of Hollywood's so called advocates actually cared about diversity- They'd hire more PoC and make them SHOWRUNNERS.#NoConfederate — Shanelle Little (@ShanelleLittle) July 31, 2017

#NoConfederate bc the same people that say "let it go, and move forward" about slavery are the same ones that want this show — Neysha (@La_Ney_sha) July 31, 2017

Because Bree Newsome didn't climb up that flag pole to take down that flag for HBO to throw it back up. #NoConfederate — Shanelle Little (@ShanelleLittle) July 31, 2017



"The project is currently in its infancy so we hope that people will reserve judgement until there is something to see."

HBO programming president Casey Bloys recently said that Confederate's announcement was "misguided", adding that it was a mistake to announce an idea that "so sensitive and requires such care and thought on the part of the producers in a press release".

