Game of Thrones marches on, season seven’s third episode being remarkably good, featuring huge reunions, notable meetings, and some dramatic revelations.

** Spoilers for ‘The Queen’s Justice’ ahead **

It finally happened! The meeting we’ve all been waiting for; Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, together, in one room, talking politics and White Walkers.

Of course, set photos and pre-released trailers revealed as much, but we had never seen the two actually share the screen before.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, actors Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington discussed the scene and what was going through their character’s heads.

What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character







44 show all What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character





















































































1/44 Rory McCann Getty Images

2/44 Sandor "The Hound" Clegane

3/44 Cersei Lannister

4/44 Lena Headey Getty Images

5/44 Tyrion Lannister

6/44 Peter Dinklage AFP/Getty Images

7/44 Daenerys Targaryen

8/44 Emilia Clarke Getty Images

9/44 Jon Snow

10/44 Kit Harington AFP/Getty Images

11/44 Sansa Stark

12/44 Sophie Turner Getty Images

13/44 Jaime Lannister

14/44 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Getty Images

15/44 Arya Stark

16/44 Maisie Williams Getty Images

17/44 Theon Greyjoy

18/44 Alfie Allen Getty Images

19/44 Brienne of Tarth

20/44 Gwendoline Christie AFP/Getty Images

21/44 Bran Stark

22/44 Isaac Hempstead-Wright Getty Images

23/44 Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish

24/44 Aidan Gillen Getty Images

25/44 Missandei

26/44 Nathalie Emmanuel Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

27/44 Varys

28/44 Conleth Hill Getty Images

29/44 Melisandre

30/44 Carice von Houten Getty Images

31/44 Samwell Tarly

32/44 John Bradley Getty Images

33/44 Gilly

34/44 Hannah Murray Getty Images for Turner

35/44 Jorah Mormont

36/44 Iain Glen AFP/Getty Images

37/44 Davos Seaworth

38/44 Liam Cunningham Getty Images

39/44 Tormund Giantsbane

40/44 Kristofer Hivju Getty Images

41/44 Bronn

42/44 Jerome Flynn Getty Images for BFI

43/44 Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane

44/44 Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson

“I predicted, like everyone, they would meet this season, but I don’t think I predicted it quite as quickly,” Harington told the publication. “But then again, you’ve got to take yourself out of the mindset of the viewer.

“As far as Jon knows, he’s just meeting this queen he’s heard of and trying to negotiate with her — he’s not meeting Daenerys, who the audience has been watching for so many years. That helps with the surprise of it.

Game of Thrones: Season 7 Episode 4 Preview

“He walks into the room and doesn’t expect to see such a beautiful young woman of similar age to him. Any young man’s reaction is going to be, ‘Okay…’ but he puts that aside, because he has to.”

Clarke added: “I had an idea it was coming this season, sure. It was fun to play — she doesn’t like him and she doesn’t believe him.”

​Showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss were also on hand to talk about the moment, saying: “It was really fun to watch that scene and I thought they did a great job. There isn’t instant chemistry. He’s annoying and she’s annoying and they have to figure out how to make peace.”

The episode ‘The Queen’s Justice’ also saw two other Starks reunite, along with a harrowing callback thanks to Cersei’s torture scene. Read our review and recap here.

Follow Independent Culture on Facebook for all the latest on Film, TV, Music, and more.