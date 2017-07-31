Game of Thrones marches on, season seven’s third episode being remarkably good, featuring huge reunions, notable meetings, and some dramatic revelations.
** Spoilers for ‘The Queen’s Justice’ ahead **
It finally happened! The meeting we’ve all been waiting for; Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, together, in one room, talking politics and White Walkers.
Of course, set photos and pre-released trailers revealed as much, but we had never seen the two actually share the screen before.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, actors Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington discussed the scene and what was going through their character’s heads.
“I predicted, like everyone, they would meet this season, but I don’t think I predicted it quite as quickly,” Harington told the publication. “But then again, you’ve got to take yourself out of the mindset of the viewer.
“As far as Jon knows, he’s just meeting this queen he’s heard of and trying to negotiate with her — he’s not meeting Daenerys, who the audience has been watching for so many years. That helps with the surprise of it.
“He walks into the room and doesn’t expect to see such a beautiful young woman of similar age to him. Any young man’s reaction is going to be, ‘Okay…’ but he puts that aside, because he has to.”
Clarke added: “I had an idea it was coming this season, sure. It was fun to play — she doesn’t like him and she doesn’t believe him.”
Showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss were also on hand to talk about the moment, saying: “It was really fun to watch that scene and I thought they did a great job. There isn’t instant chemistry. He’s annoying and she’s annoying and they have to figure out how to make peace.”
The episode ‘The Queen’s Justice’ also saw two other Starks reunite, along with a harrowing callback thanks to Cersei’s torture scene. Read our review and recap here.
- More about:
- Game of Thrones season 7
- Game of Thrones