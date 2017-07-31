It took six and a bit seasons, but Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen finally had a tête-à-tête in tonight's Game of Thrones season 7 episode, 'The Queen's Justice'.

No time was wasted, with Jon and Ser Davos arriving on the shores of Dragonstone in the very first scene, exchanging a little banter with Tyrion Lannister before heading into the throne room for a tense and fascinating encounter with the Mother of Dragons.

Unsurprisingly, Daenerys was unmoved by tales of an army of dead bodies in the North, and wasn't pleased with Jon's refusal to bend the knee.

Fortunately, Tyrion came to the rescue, talking both Jon and Daenerys down from their extreme positions and generally having a barnstorming episode in terms of diplomacy.

His military strategy wasn't so hot, however, with the Unsullied's attack on Casterly Rock proving far too easy, it transpiring that the Lannisters did indeed predict it, but instead of shoring up defences pretty much emptied the place out and moved on Highgarden.

With Daenerys having now lost two allies in as many episodes (the Greyjoys and the Tyrells), she might be forced to negotiate a little more readily with Jon (the trailer for ep 4 suggests this), especially if Bran (who made it to Winterfell this week), reveals that she and Jon share blood.

Game of Thrones continues on HBO, Sky Atlantic and NOWTV on Sunday nights.