HBO has released a set of images taken from the next episode of Game of Thrones season seven - the third episode, titled 'The Queen's Justice' - and it teases the series' longest-awaited meeting yet that fans are frothing at the mouth to glimpse.

Yes, one photo - which you can see above - shows Jon Snow (Kit Harington) arriving at Dragonstone prepared to meet the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) hinting that two of the show's biggest characters will finally share screen time in the very next episode.

Other photos released by HBO include Daenerys on her throne, a concerned-looking Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) as well as Littlefinger (Aiden Gillen) almost certainly not taking the advice dished out to him by the King of the North and avoiding Sansa (Sophie Turner).

Game of Thrones season 7 episode 3 'The Queen's Justice' photos







Game of Thrones season 7 episode 3 'The Queen's Justice' photos





















1/12 Ser Davos (Liam Cunningham) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) arriving at Dragonstone HBO

2/12 Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) HBO

3/12 Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) HBO

4/12 Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) HBO

5/12 Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Littlefinger (Aiden Gillen) HBO

6/12 Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) HBO

7/12 Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) HBO

8/12 Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) HBO

9/12 Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) HBO

10/12 Ser Davos (Liam Cunningham) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) HBO

11/12 Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Lord Varys (Conleth Hill) HBO

12/12 Lord Varys (Conleth Hill) and Melisandre (Carice van Houten) HBO

Another photo show Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) in full armour no doubt prepared for the battle to come at Casterly Rock.

Game of Thrones continues in the US every Sunday on HBO when it is simulcast in the UK at 2am on Sky Atlantic. 'The Queen's Justice' will be repeated the following evening in the UK on both NOW TV and Sky Atlantic.