Game of Thrones season 7 episode 3 referenced The Walking Dead

It seems Tyrion Lannister's a fan of the AMC zombie drama series

Following on from the season premiere's Harry Potter reference, episode three of Game of Thrones season seven name-checked fellow television giant The Walking Dead.

Titled 'The Queen's Justice,' the episode saw two of the HBO series' biggest characters - Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen - thrust together for the first time since it began.

The AMC zombie drama's mention arrived during an interaction between Snow (Kit Harington) and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) after the former tried to warn those on Dragonstone of the impending war against the Night King and his army of White Walkers.

Tyrion replies: “Why don’t you figure out what to do about my missing fleet and murdered allies, and I’ll figure out what to do about your walking dead men.”

No one was more surprised about the name-check than the official Walking Dead comic book Twitter page which responded to the moment.


Fans couldn't help but express their excitement upon noticing the reference.

As the battle for the Iron Throne intensifies, fans have been looking to past episodes for clues as to its outcome with one Reddit user noticing a crucial hint locked away in a season one encounter between Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy).

Game of Thrones airs in the US on HBO every Sunday where it is simulcast in the UK on Sky Atlantic at 2am. It is repeated that same evening on both Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

