Following on from the season premiere's Harry Potter reference, episode three of Game of Thrones season seven name-checked fellow television giant The Walking Dead.
Titled 'The Queen's Justice,' the episode saw two of the HBO series' biggest characters - Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen - thrust together for the first time since it began.
The AMC zombie drama's mention arrived during an interaction between Snow (Kit Harington) and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) after the former tried to warn those on Dragonstone of the impending war against the Night King and his army of White Walkers.
What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character
What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character
-
1/44 Rory McCann
Getty Images
-
2/44 Sandor "The Hound" Clegane
-
3/44 Cersei Lannister
-
4/44 Lena Headey
Getty Images
-
5/44 Tyrion Lannister
-
6/44 Peter Dinklage
AFP/Getty Images
-
7/44 Daenerys Targaryen
-
8/44 Emilia Clarke
Getty Images
-
9/44 Jon Snow
-
10/44 Kit Harington
AFP/Getty Images
-
11/44 Sansa Stark
-
12/44 Sophie Turner
Getty Images
-
13/44 Jaime Lannister
-
14/44 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Getty Images
-
15/44 Arya Stark
-
16/44 Maisie Williams
Getty Images
-
17/44 Theon Greyjoy
-
18/44 Alfie Allen
Getty Images
-
19/44 Brienne of Tarth
-
20/44 Gwendoline Christie
AFP/Getty Images
-
21/44 Bran Stark
-
22/44 Isaac Hempstead-Wright
Getty Images
-
23/44 Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish
-
24/44 Aidan Gillen
Getty Images
-
25/44 Missandei
-
26/44 Nathalie Emmanuel
Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
-
27/44 Varys
-
28/44 Conleth Hill
Getty Images
-
29/44 Melisandre
-
30/44 Carice von Houten
Getty Images
-
31/44 Samwell Tarly
-
32/44 John Bradley
Getty Images
-
33/44 Gilly
-
34/44 Hannah Murray
Getty Images for Turner
-
35/44 Jorah Mormont
-
36/44 Iain Glen
AFP/Getty Images
-
37/44 Davos Seaworth
-
38/44 Liam Cunningham
Getty Images
-
39/44 Tormund Giantsbane
-
40/44 Kristofer Hivju
Getty Images
-
41/44 Bronn
-
42/44 Jerome Flynn
Getty Images for BFI
-
43/44 Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane
-
44/44 Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson
Tyrion replies: “Why don’t you figure out what to do about my missing fleet and murdered allies, and I’ll figure out what to do about your walking dead men.”
No one was more surprised about the name-check than the official Walking Dead comic book Twitter page which responded to the moment.
Fans couldn't help but express their excitement upon noticing the reference.
As the battle for the Iron Throne intensifies, fans have been looking to past episodes for clues as to its outcome with one Reddit user noticing a crucial hint locked away in a season one encounter between Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy).
Game of Thrones airs in the US on HBO every Sunday where it is simulcast in the UK on Sky Atlantic at 2am. It is repeated that same evening on both Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.
Follow Independent Culture on Facebook for all the latest on Film, TV, Music, and more.
- More about:
- Game of Thrones
- Game of Thrones season 7