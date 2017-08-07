It was a big week for Arya Stark on Game of Thrones this week who reunited with her siblings Sansa and Bran upon her return to Winterfell.

Before too long, Arya mentioned her ' list' - the one filled with the villainous souls she's plotting to kill. However, by the end of the episode, it seems she may be about to add one name to her list of targets.

Earlier on in the episode, Petyr Baelish AKA Littlefinger gives Bran, the presumed new Lord of Winterfell, a Valyrian dagger - the same one which was almost used to kill Bran in season one. During a particularly intense encounter, enhanced by Bran's status as the detached all-seeing Three-Eyed Raven, he reveals - through one small quote - he's glimpsed Littlefinger's past betrayal of their father Ned.

By the end of the episode, that dagger is in the clutches of Arya. Bran tells his sister it's from Littlefinger, much to her surprise (but not to fans' - an Entertainment Weekly cover bearing the Stark children, including Jon Snow, showed Arya with the dagger.

Now people believe that coupled with Bran's knowledge of Baelish's role in the execution of their father - not to mention how he married Sansa off to House Bolton - that dagger may be the key to his demise at the hands of the now rather powerful Arya Stark.

Of course, should Arya kill Littlefinger and adopt her faceless skill with her victim - just like she did with Walder Frey at the very start of season seven - she could prove a very dangerous player in the oncoming war for the Iron Throne which gathered steam in the fiery climax to this week's episode.

Fans expressed their thoughts about the future plot twist on Twitter.

I just want Bran telling Sansa and Arya what part Littlefinger played into their father’s death. Is that too much to ask?? #GameOfThrones — Dani Ballada Gerch (@detallediario) August 7, 2017

when littlefinger figured out his days are numbered#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/j8TtL5vvwF — masangsang stark (@hf_lip) August 7, 2017

You can find a rundown of all the people on Arya's kill list here.

Theories have been in overdrive since the beginning of season seven with one stating the premiere episode teased the fate of the Lannisters while another seems to shed light on the reason behind the forthcoming return of an old character.

Game of Thrones airs in the US on HBO every Sunday where it is simulcast in the UK on Sky Atlantic at 2am. It is repeated that same evening on both Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

