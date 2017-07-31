Game of Thrones marches on, season seven’s third episode being remarkably good, featuring huge reunions, notable meetings, and some dramatic revelations.

** Potential spoilers for episode four ahead **

As we now all know, there are two Starks in Winterfell: Bran and Sansa. And thanks to the episode four trailer, we could be looking at a third.

During the snippet of new footage, we quickly see Arya Stark looking out across a frosty woods, seeing Winterfell in the distance.

Surely, we can expect the girl-who-previously-had-no-name to finally return home after seasons of waiting? Let’s hope so. Then, all we need is Jon Snow to return back from Dragonstone and all the remaining Stark children will be back together.

The third episode, titled ‘The Queen’s Justice’, also saw two Targaryens meet, the mother of Snakes perish, and a certain Lannister get outsmarted. Read our review and recap here.

