It's been known for a while that Game of Thrones character Gendry is returning to the HBO series, however the purpose of his return remains unknown.

However, a new theory seems to throw light onto the matter.

The last time viewers saw Gendry (Joe Dempsie), King Robert Baratheon's illegitimate son, was season three when Ser Davos (Liam Cunningham) helped hime scape from Melisandre (Carice van Houten), with fans wondering if his story would ever be granted a conclusion.

The Telegraph has now pointed out that Twitter users believe a plot twist in the series' most recent episode, 'The Queen's Justice,' to provide a solid reason for his return.

Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) permits Jon Snow (Kit Harington) to mine Dragonstone for its rare volcanic glass - a crucial weapon in the forthcoming war against the White Walkers.

“I will allow you to mine the dragonglass and forge weapons from it,” Daenerys tells Jon with many viewers believing David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will somehow bring Gendry back into the mix to assist Jon - perhaps in thanks to Ser Davos - in putting his blacksmith skills to good use.

Dempsie himself confirmed his character's return after showing up at the Game of Thrones season seven premiere.

Following news that thousands of files have been stolen from HBO, the fourth episode of Game of Thrones season seven has found its way online days before its HBO airing. While nothing to do with the cyber leak, the HBO hackers have threatened to "gradually release" more files this weekend.

Game of Thrones airs in the US on HBO every Sunday where it is simulcast in the UK on Sky Atlantic at 2am. It is repeated that same evening on both Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

