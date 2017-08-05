It's been known for a while that Game of Thrones character Gendry is returning to the HBO series, however the purpose of his return remains unknown.
However, a new theory seems to throw light onto the matter.
The last time viewers saw Gendry (Joe Dempsie), King Robert Baratheon's illegitimate son, was season three when Ser Davos (Liam Cunningham) helped hime scape from Melisandre (Carice van Houten), with fans wondering if his story would ever be granted a conclusion.
The Telegraph has now pointed out that Twitter users believe a plot twist in the series' most recent episode, 'The Queen's Justice,' to provide a solid reason for his return.
Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) permits Jon Snow (Kit Harington) to mine Dragonstone for its rare volcanic glass - a crucial weapon in the forthcoming war against the White Walkers.
“I will allow you to mine the dragonglass and forge weapons from it,” Daenerys tells Jon with many viewers believing David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will somehow bring Gendry back into the mix to assist Jon - perhaps in thanks to Ser Davos - in putting his blacksmith skills to good use.
What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character
What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character
-
1/44 Rory McCann
Getty Images
-
2/44 Sandor "The Hound" Clegane
-
3/44 Cersei Lannister
-
4/44 Lena Headey
Getty Images
-
5/44 Tyrion Lannister
-
6/44 Peter Dinklage
AFP/Getty Images
-
7/44 Daenerys Targaryen
-
8/44 Emilia Clarke
Getty Images
-
9/44 Jon Snow
-
10/44 Kit Harington
AFP/Getty Images
-
11/44 Sansa Stark
-
12/44 Sophie Turner
Getty Images
-
13/44 Jaime Lannister
-
14/44 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Getty Images
-
15/44 Arya Stark
-
16/44 Maisie Williams
Getty Images
-
17/44 Theon Greyjoy
-
18/44 Alfie Allen
Getty Images
-
19/44 Brienne of Tarth
-
20/44 Gwendoline Christie
AFP/Getty Images
-
21/44 Bran Stark
-
22/44 Isaac Hempstead-Wright
Getty Images
-
23/44 Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish
-
24/44 Aidan Gillen
Getty Images
-
25/44 Missandei
-
26/44 Nathalie Emmanuel
Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
-
27/44 Varys
-
28/44 Conleth Hill
Getty Images
-
29/44 Melisandre
-
30/44 Carice von Houten
Getty Images
-
31/44 Samwell Tarly
-
32/44 John Bradley
Getty Images
-
33/44 Gilly
-
34/44 Hannah Murray
Getty Images for Turner
-
35/44 Jorah Mormont
-
36/44 Iain Glen
AFP/Getty Images
-
37/44 Davos Seaworth
-
38/44 Liam Cunningham
Getty Images
-
39/44 Tormund Giantsbane
-
40/44 Kristofer Hivju
Getty Images
-
41/44 Bronn
-
42/44 Jerome Flynn
Getty Images for BFI
-
43/44 Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane
-
44/44 Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson
Dempsie himself confirmed his character's return after showing up at the Game of Thrones season seven premiere.
Following news that thousands of files have been stolen from HBO, the fourth episode of Game of Thrones season seven has found its way online days before its HBO airing. While nothing to do with the cyber leak, the HBO hackers have threatened to "gradually release" more files this weekend.
Game of Thrones airs in the US on HBO every Sunday where it is simulcast in the UK on Sky Atlantic at 2am. It is repeated that same evening on both Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.
Follow Independent Culture on Facebook for all the latest on Film, TV, Music, and more
- More about:
- Game of Thrones
- Game of Thrones season 7