It's the question that's been on Game of Thrones fan fiction writers' minds for seasons, will Jon Snow, King in the North, hook up with Daenerys, Mother of Dragons?

In tonight's season 7 episode, 'The Spoils of War' the matter was addressed for the first time as Jon and Davos continued their stay at Dragonstone.

"What do you think of her?" Davos asked his king.

"Who? Jon replied, to which his aide shot back: "I believe you know of whom I speak."

"I think she has a good heart." [sidenote: really?!]

"A good heart? I've noticed you staring at her good heart," Davos probed impishly.

Sadly Jon poured cold water on the issue by doing what he does best - banging on about the Night King.

"There's no time for that," he countered. "I saw the Night King Davos I looked into his eyes."

Still, the idea of attraction between two of Westeros' most powerful people has been planted, and they certainly seemed to be getting on a lot better in the dragonglass cave, through which Jon led Dany by the hand.

It seems sexual tension is likely between the pair, unless of course, Jon discovers Daenerys is actually his auntie first.

Game of Thrones continues sunday nights on HBO, Sky Atlantic and through NOWTV.