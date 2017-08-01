HBO has been on a winning streak recently, the most recent season of Game of Thrones has managed record-breaking viewing figures for the broadcaster.

However, over the last week, things have taken a turn for the worst; the Internet was outraged over Confederate, an upcoming show that will imagine a world where slavery was never abolished.

Things have since gotten worse for the company, Entertainment Weekly revealing HBO has suffered a major cyber attack, upcoming episodes from multiple shows along with the script for Game of Thrones season seven’s fourth episode.

“HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information,” a statement from the network reads.

“We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold.”

The hackers have already made upcoming episodes from Ballers and Room 104 available online.

They have promised more “coming soon”, claiming to have 1.5 terabytes of data. HBO has not commented on the exact content that was leaked, show names or amount of date.

Meanwhile, the seventh season of Game of Thrones has been storming forward, the most recent episode seeing reunions, meetings, and torture in Westeros.

