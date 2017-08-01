HBO has been on a winning streak recently, the most recent season of Game of Thrones has managed record-breaking viewing figures for the broadcaster.
However, over the last week, things have taken a turn for the worst; the Internet was outraged over Confederate, an upcoming show that will imagine a world where slavery was never abolished.
Things have since gotten worse for the company, Entertainment Weekly revealing HBO has suffered a major cyber attack, upcoming episodes from multiple shows along with the script for Game of Thrones season seven’s fourth episode.
“HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information,” a statement from the network reads.
What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character
What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character
-
1/44 Rory McCann
Getty Images
-
2/44 Sandor "The Hound" Clegane
-
3/44 Cersei Lannister
-
4/44 Lena Headey
Getty Images
-
5/44 Tyrion Lannister
-
6/44 Peter Dinklage
AFP/Getty Images
-
7/44 Daenerys Targaryen
-
8/44 Emilia Clarke
Getty Images
-
9/44 Jon Snow
-
10/44 Kit Harington
AFP/Getty Images
-
11/44 Sansa Stark
-
12/44 Sophie Turner
Getty Images
-
13/44 Jaime Lannister
-
14/44 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Getty Images
-
15/44 Arya Stark
-
16/44 Maisie Williams
Getty Images
-
17/44 Theon Greyjoy
-
18/44 Alfie Allen
Getty Images
-
19/44 Brienne of Tarth
-
20/44 Gwendoline Christie
AFP/Getty Images
-
21/44 Bran Stark
-
22/44 Isaac Hempstead-Wright
Getty Images
-
23/44 Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish
-
24/44 Aidan Gillen
Getty Images
-
25/44 Missandei
-
26/44 Nathalie Emmanuel
Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
-
27/44 Varys
-
28/44 Conleth Hill
Getty Images
-
29/44 Melisandre
-
30/44 Carice von Houten
Getty Images
-
31/44 Samwell Tarly
-
32/44 John Bradley
Getty Images
-
33/44 Gilly
-
34/44 Hannah Murray
Getty Images for Turner
-
35/44 Jorah Mormont
-
36/44 Iain Glen
AFP/Getty Images
-
37/44 Davos Seaworth
-
38/44 Liam Cunningham
Getty Images
-
39/44 Tormund Giantsbane
-
40/44 Kristofer Hivju
Getty Images
-
41/44 Bronn
-
42/44 Jerome Flynn
Getty Images for BFI
-
43/44 Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane
-
44/44 Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson
“We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold.”
The hackers have already made upcoming episodes from Ballers and Room 104 available online.
They have promised more “coming soon”, claiming to have 1.5 terabytes of data. HBO has not commented on the exact content that was leaked, show names or amount of date.
Meanwhile, the seventh season of Game of Thrones has been storming forward, the most recent episode seeing reunions, meetings, and torture in Westeros.
Follow Independent Culture on Facebook for all the latest on Film, TV, Music, and more.
- More about:
- HBO
- Game of Thrones season 7
- Game of Thrones