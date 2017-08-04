The synopsis for Game of Thrones season 7 episode 4, 'The Spoils of War' ('Daenerys fights back. Jaime faces an unexpected situation. Arya comes home') confirms it: the Stark assassin will finally make it back to Winterfell.

What Arya will do upon her return, however, isn't so clear (unless of course, you've read the script for the episode that leaked recently).

The main trailer didn't really feature Arya, but a new TV spot on Sky Atlantic, which airs the show in the UK, focuses entirely on her.

It doesn't seem to have been officially uploaded to YouTube, but the 10-second clips sees Arya having a friendly sparring session with Brienne in Winterfell, and she proves a considerably more formidable adversary than Podrick:

Game of Thrones: Season 7 Episode 4 Preview

Twirling Needle around skillfully, Arya more than holds her own with Brienne, who has perhaps found her prodigy.

Interestingly, Sansa is watching the pair duel and doesn't look happy, her expression seeming to say: 'Damn, my little sister is looking like a more rightful heir than me'.

Script spoilers aside, trailers for the episode have also revealed that Daenerys will launch a counterstrike following the sacking of Highgarden.

Game of Thrones continues on HBO, Sky Atlantic and NOWTV on Sunday nights.