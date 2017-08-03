Season seven of Game of Thrones storms onwards, the third episode marking some phenomenal events, including a Targaryen meeting, Stark reunion, and Lannister battle.

HBO has released the photos for episode four, titled ‘The Spoils of War’, teasing Theon’s return to Dragonstone and lots of brooding.

We’re also set to see Jon and Danny interact further, likely planning the best move forward following their legion of ships being destroyed, aldol with Jaime and Bronn sharing some much-needed screen time.

Flick through the gallery below for the images.

1/10 Danny, Tyrion, and the gang looking like an indie band on their first photoshoot

2/10 Mark Gatiss's Iron Banker and Cersei

3/10 Littlefinger creepin'

4/10 Jaime and Bronn, finally together again

5/10 Sansa still shocked out by Three-Eyed Bran

6/10 Danny looking down on Jon

7/10 Theon managed to get back to Dragonglass

8/10 Danny does not look amused

9/10 Theon doing the least work at the front

10/10 Pod and Brienne, maybe they will get to do something this episode?

The trailer for the episode revealed slightly more intriguing information, including Arya’s return to Winterfell, the Stark seen looking out over the hometown.

Earlier this week, HBO suffered a huge leak, hackers taking hundreds of documents and even uploading the script for episode four onto the Internet.

Meanwhile, we’ve been analysing the already aired third episode, searching out references and easter eggs you may have missed. Game of Thrones airs on Sky Atlantic and is available on NOW TV.

