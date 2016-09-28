  1. Culture
  2. TV & Radio
  3. News

Game of Thrones season 7: First photos of Kit Harrington, Gwendoline Christie and Liam Cunningham on set

John Snow, Brienne, Davos, Pod, and Sansa are back

got-jon-snow-2.jpg

Filming for season seven of Game of Thrones is underway, the first images of which have hit the internet thanks to some pesky photographers over at the Daily Mail (via Watchers on the Wall).

Kit Harington (John Snow), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne), Liam Cunningham (Davos), Daniel Portman (Pod), and Sophie Turner’s (Sansa) stunt double were all pictured wearing similarly drab looking clothes. 

The photos were taken at Banbridge’s Linen Mill Studios, just outside Belfast, Northern Ireland, where the HBO series has filmed numerous times. Others to be pictured at the location include a young, unnamed boy, and Aiden Gillen (Littlefinger).

http://sweetzen.tumblr.com/post/151005800595/kit-harington-on-the-set-of-game-of-thrones
http://tumblrofthrones.tumblr.com/post/151007593993

The Belfast location pictured above implies perhaps a Winterfell scene, especially when you consider where we left the above characters at the end of season six.

Recently, two new Spanish filming locations for season seven were revealed, the indication being large battles would be taking place at both.

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

  • 1/34 Ramsay Bolton

    Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife

  • 2/34 Tommen Baratheon

    Jumped out of a window

  • 3/34 Rickon Stark

    Shot by Ramsay with an arrow

  • 4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle

    Stabbed by little birds

  • 5/34 Loras Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 6/34 Alliser Thorne

    Hung

  • 7/34 Olly

    Hung #F*ckOlly

  • 8/34 Walder Frey

    Ticked off the list

  • 9/34 Shaggydog

    Head cut off

  • 10/34 Summer

    Ripped apart by White Walkers

  • 11/34 High Sparrow

    Wildfire

  • 12/34 The Blackfish

    Killed off-screen…

  • 13/34 Hodor

    Hold the door…

  • 14/34 Trystane Martell

    Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes

  • 15/34 Leaf

    Blown up saving Bran

  • 16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy

    Fed to the hounds

  • 17/34 Balon Greyjoy

    Thrown off a bridge by his brother

  • 18/34 Lady Crane

    Fell off a chair

  • 19/34 Mace Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 20/34 The Waif

    Killed in the dark by Arya Stark

  • 21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers

    Fray pie

  • 22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister

    Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire

  • 23/34 Lem Lemoncloak

    Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound

  • 24/34 Brother Ray

    Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang

  • 25/34 Three-Eyed Raven

    Killed by the Night’s King

  • 26/34 Margaery Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro

    Burnt by the Mother of Dragons

  • 28/34 Roose Bolton

    Stabbed in the chest by his own son

  • 29/34 Kevan Lannister

    Wildfire

  • 30/34 Smalljon Umber

    Beaten by Tormund

  • 31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun

    That Goddamn Ramsay again

  • 32/34 Osha

    Throat slit by Ramsay

  • 33/34 Doran Martell

    Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand

  • 34/34 Areo Hotah

    Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand

Meanwhile, actor Sophie Turned spoke about Game of Thrones while at the Emmys, detailing how season seven will contain numerous deaths.

Comments