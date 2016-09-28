Filming for season seven of Game of Thrones is underway, the first images of which have hit the internet thanks to some pesky photographers over at the Daily Mail (via Watchers on the Wall).

Kit Harington (John Snow), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne), Liam Cunningham (Davos), Daniel Portman (Pod), and Sophie Turner’s (Sansa) stunt double were all pictured wearing similarly drab looking clothes.

The photos were taken at Banbridge’s Linen Mill Studios, just outside Belfast, Northern Ireland, where the HBO series has filmed numerous times. Others to be pictured at the location include a young, unnamed boy, and Aiden Gillen (Littlefinger).

The Belfast location pictured above implies perhaps a Winterfell scene, especially when you consider where we left the above characters at the end of season six.

Recently, two new Spanish filming locations for season seven were revealed, the indication being large battles would be taking place at both.

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6







1/34 Ramsay Bolton Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife

2/34 Tommen Baratheon Jumped out of a window

3/34 Rickon Stark Shot by Ramsay with an arrow

4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle Stabbed by little birds

5/34 Loras Tyrell Wildfire

6/34 Alliser Thorne Hung

7/34 Olly Hung #F*ckOlly

8/34 Walder Frey Ticked off the list

9/34 Shaggydog Head cut off

10/34 Summer Ripped apart by White Walkers

11/34 High Sparrow Wildfire

12/34 The Blackfish Killed off-screen…

13/34 Hodor Hold the door…

14/34 Trystane Martell Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes

15/34 Leaf Blown up saving Bran

16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy Fed to the hounds

17/34 Balon Greyjoy Thrown off a bridge by his brother

18/34 Lady Crane Fell off a chair

19/34 Mace Tyrell Wildfire

20/34 The Waif Killed in the dark by Arya Stark

21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers Fray pie

22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire

23/34 Lem Lemoncloak Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound

24/34 Brother Ray Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang

25/34 Three-Eyed Raven Killed by the Night’s King

26/34 Margaery Tyrell Wildfire

27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro Burnt by the Mother of Dragons

28/34 Roose Bolton Stabbed in the chest by his own son

29/34 Kevan Lannister Wildfire

30/34 Smalljon Umber Beaten by Tormund

31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun That Goddamn Ramsay again

32/34 Osha Throat slit by Ramsay

33/34 Doran Martell Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand

34/34 Areo Hotah Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand

Meanwhile, actor Sophie Turned spoke about Game of Thrones while at the Emmys, detailing how season seven will contain numerous deaths.