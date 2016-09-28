Filming for season seven of Game of Thrones is underway, the first images of which have hit the internet thanks to some pesky photographers over at the Daily Mail (via Watchers on the Wall).
Kit Harington (John Snow), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne), Liam Cunningham (Davos), Daniel Portman (Pod), and Sophie Turner’s (Sansa) stunt double were all pictured wearing similarly drab looking clothes.
The photos were taken at Banbridge’s Linen Mill Studios, just outside Belfast, Northern Ireland, where the HBO series has filmed numerous times. Others to be pictured at the location include a young, unnamed boy, and Aiden Gillen (Littlefinger).
The Belfast location pictured above implies perhaps a Winterfell scene, especially when you consider where we left the above characters at the end of season six.
Recently, two new Spanish filming locations for season seven were revealed, the indication being large battles would be taking place at both.
Meanwhile, actor Sophie Turned spoke about Game of Thrones while at the Emmys, detailing how season seven will contain numerous deaths.
