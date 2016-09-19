The Game of Thrones showrunners have ruled themselves out of returning for a spinoff or prequel series.

David Benioff and DB Weiss were quizzed about the hit HBO fantasy shows’s future at the Emmy Awards on Sunday, where the series became the most decorated drama in the ceremony’s history. Its trophy total now stands at an impressive 38.

When asked by reporters about plans for further Westeros series, the pair directed attention towards A Song of Ice and Fire author George RR Martin, upon whose books Game of Thrones is based.

“You might want to ask George about that,” said Benioff, according to Entertainment Weekly. “It’s a great world that George created. I think it’s a very rich world and I’m sure there will be other series set in Westeros but for us, this is it. That’s really a question for George.”

Game of Thrones is expected to end after eight seasons in 2018, but Martin has strongly hinted that he has more up his sleeve.

“I do have thousands of pages of fake history of everything that led up to Game of Thrones,” he said backstage at the Emmys. “So there’s a lot of material there and I’m writing more.”

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6







1/34 Ramsay Bolton Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife

2/34 Tommen Baratheon Jumped out of a window

3/34 Rickon Stark Shot by Ramsay with an arrow

4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle Stabbed by little birds

5/34 Loras Tyrell Wildfire

6/34 Alliser Thorne Hung

7/34 Olly Hung #F*ckOlly

8/34 Walder Frey Ticked off the list

9/34 Shaggydog Head cut off

10/34 Summer Ripped apart by White Walkers

11/34 High Sparrow Wildfire

12/34 The Blackfish Killed off-screen…

13/34 Hodor Hold the door…

14/34 Trystane Martell Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes

15/34 Leaf Blown up saving Bran

16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy Fed to the hounds

17/34 Balon Greyjoy Thrown off a bridge by his brother

18/34 Lady Crane Fell off a chair

19/34 Mace Tyrell Wildfire

20/34 The Waif Killed in the dark by Arya Stark

21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers Fray pie

22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire

23/34 Lem Lemoncloak Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound

24/34 Brother Ray Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang

25/34 Three-Eyed Raven Killed by the Night’s King

26/34 Margaery Tyrell Wildfire

27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro Burnt by the Mother of Dragons

28/34 Roose Bolton Stabbed in the chest by his own son

29/34 Kevan Lannister Wildfire

30/34 Smalljon Umber Beaten by Tormund

31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun That Goddamn Ramsay again

32/34 Osha Throat slit by Ramsay

33/34 Doran Martell Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand

34/34 Areo Hotah Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand



Fortunately for fans of the novels, Martin added that he “still has two books to finish” and is focusing on that gargantuan task at the moment.

Stay tuned and we’ll make sure you don’t miss any further updates.