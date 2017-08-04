The HBO hackers have threatened to release additional content this Sunday (6 August) ahead of the next season seven episode of Game of Thrones.

Earlier this week, unaired episodes of the premium cable network's shows, including fantasy series Thrones and the Duplass Brothers' anthology show Room 104, were leaked immediately becoming available to download.

The channel acknowledged the cyber attack, all but confirming the leaked script for Game of Thrones ' fourth episode - titled 'The Spoils of War' - was real.

Variety discovered the new threat via an automated email reply sent by the hackers stating the group will “release the leak gradually every week” citing “Sunday 12 GMT” as the next potential time.

The group is believed to have acquired 1.5 terabytes of data - not including "thousands" of internal documents such as personal information regarding its employees - when it illegally broke into HBO's computer networks.

An HBO spokesperson refused to comment on the new threat.

While the time and date loom large, it's unknown where the hackers could leak the episodes considering the site that hosted the original documents has been taken down.

