In an age of sycophantic actor interviews, Ian McShane is a shining light.

He doesn’t treat Game of Thrones like a sacred text but like what it is, a TV show.

He made entertainment headlines last year when he revealed on a breakfast show that he would be helping bring back a “much-loved character who everybody thinks is dead” in the show, which turned out to be none other than The Hound.

He didn’t apologise then, saying: “I was accused of giving the plot away, but I just think get a fucking life. It’s only tits and dragons,” and it seems his opinion hasn’t changed.

“The show is huge but some fans seem to identify with it (too closely),” McShane told the Belfast Telegraph this week. “You want to say, ‘Have you thought about your lifestyle? Maybe you should get out a little more.'”

He continued to call for everyone to just chill out with regards to spoilers in an interview with Empire, saying of them: "Firstly, you love it. Secondly, you’ll have forgotten by the time it comes out. And what am I giving away? A character beloved by everybody returns. Get a fucking life.”

There were fresh spoilers from the Game of Thrones season 7 set this week, suggesting Arya will be reunited with her direwolf.