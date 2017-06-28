Season seven of Game of Thrones has almost landed, bringing dozens upon dozens of teaser images and clips with it.

One group we haven’t seen, though, are certain members of the Sand Snakes, the bastard daughters of Prince Oberyn Martell.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Jessica Henwick — who recently appeared in Iron Fist and will star in The Defenders later this year — confirmed her return. However, coming back wasn’t simple.

“I wasn’t able to do it [at first],” she told the publication. “My schedule clashed. I was filming Iron Fist for six-to-seven months and they wouldn’t give me the time off.

1/11 Beric Dondarrion (played by Richard Dormer) Helen Sloan/HBO

2/11 Cersei and Jaime in the newly decorated map room Helen Sloan/HBO

3/11 Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke) Helen Sloan/HBO

4/11 Tyrion and Daenerys have landed in Westeros Helen Sloan/HBO

5/11 Cersei and Jaime, ruling the Seven Kingdoms Helen Sloan/HBO

6/11 Davos in Winterfell Helen Sloan/HBO

7/11 Jon Snow and Sansa in Winterfell Helen Sloan/HBO

8/11 Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke) Helen Sloan/HBO

9/11 Tormund Giantsbane (played by Kristofer Hivju) Helen Sloan/HBO

10/11 Jon Snow (played by Kit Harrington) Helen Sloan/HBO

11/11 Arya Stark (played by Maisie Williams) Helen Sloan/HBO

“[Game of Thrones] was so massive for me in terms of my career and building my profile and as an experience in itself, I wanted to return. [A GoT producer explained] ‘it’s really important that you come back otherwise your character will just disappear.’

“So I spoke to Marvel and I managed to get a release. I literally was flying back and forth while I was doing Iron Fist in New York to Belfast, even during Christmas break.”

Meanwhile, an extended trailer for season seven was released last week. Read everything we know about the upcoming season here.