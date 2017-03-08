Jim Broadbent has revealed which “significant” character he'll play in Game of Thrones season seven despite the series wishing to keep his identity under wraps - and his identity is exactly who fans were expecting.

Upon the British actor's casting, fan sites scoured George RR Martin's novels for hints on who he'd play settling on Maester Marwyn, a character strongly associated with Samwell Tarly and possibly Daenerys further down the line. It turns out they were spot on.

Screencrush was the one to benefit from unashamedly asking Broadbent a question he was likely the avoid giving an answer to - and at first he did. But he couldn't resist himself: “I'm an old professor character,” he said, elaborating: “I did five episodes. I did sort of one major scene in each episode.”

Game of Thrones Season 7 footage features in HBO 2017 trailer

This is quite a big deal considering the penultimate season of Thrones consists of seven episodes. Broadbent even went on to confirm he shares the majority of screentime with Tarly (John Bradley), a character whom we last left waiting for the archmaester to arrive in the Citadel of Oldtown.

In the book series, Marwyn is thought to be on his way to Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) which would suggest his character's fate will be discovered by viewers of the series ahead of readers.

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6







34 show all In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

































































1/34 Ramsay Bolton Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife

2/34 Tommen Baratheon Jumped out of a window

3/34 Rickon Stark Shot by Ramsay with an arrow

4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle Stabbed by little birds

5/34 Loras Tyrell Wildfire

6/34 Alliser Thorne Hung

7/34 Olly Hung #F*ckOlly

8/34 Walder Frey Ticked off the list

9/34 Shaggydog Head cut off

10/34 Summer Ripped apart by White Walkers

11/34 High Sparrow Wildfire

12/34 The Blackfish Killed off-screen…

13/34 Hodor Hold the door…

14/34 Trystane Martell Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes

15/34 Leaf Blown up saving Bran

16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy Fed to the hounds

17/34 Balon Greyjoy Thrown off a bridge by his brother

18/34 Lady Crane Fell off a chair

19/34 Mace Tyrell Wildfire

20/34 The Waif Killed in the dark by Arya Stark

21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers Fray pie

22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire

23/34 Lem Lemoncloak Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound

24/34 Brother Ray Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang

25/34 Three-Eyed Raven Killed by the Night’s King

26/34 Margaery Tyrell Wildfire

27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro Burnt by the Mother of Dragons

28/34 Roose Bolton Stabbed in the chest by his own son

29/34 Kevan Lannister Wildfire

30/34 Smalljon Umber Beaten by Tormund

31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun That Goddamn Ramsay again

32/34 Osha Throat slit by Ramsay

33/34 Doran Martell Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand

34/34 Areo Hotah Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand

Naturally, HBO has declined to comment on Broadbent's comments.

Game of Thrones season seven is returning this summer with Liam Cunningham (Ser Davos) letting slip the release date is likely scheduled for July. Two brand new promos have been released teasing what's ahead for newly-crowned Queen Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).