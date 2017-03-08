  1. Culture
  2. TV & Radio
  3. News

Game of Thrones season 7: Jim Broadbent reveals which 'significant' character he's playing

It won't be an Ian McShane-style one-episode appearance, either

Click to follow
The Independent Culture
jim-broadbent-thrones.jpg

Jim Broadbent has revealed which “significant” character he'll play in Game of Thrones season seven despite the series wishing to keep his identity under wraps - and his identity is exactly who fans were expecting.

Upon the British actor's casting, fan sites scoured George RR Martin's novels for hints on who he'd play settling on Maester Marwyn, a character strongly associated with Samwell Tarly and possibly Daenerys further down the line. It turns out they were spot on.

Screencrush was the one to benefit from unashamedly asking Broadbent a question he was likely the avoid giving an answer to - and at first he did. But he couldn't resist himself: “I'm an old professor character,” he said, elaborating: “I did five episodes. I did sort of one major scene in each episode.”

Game of Thrones Season 7 footage features in HBO 2017 trailer

This is quite a big deal considering the penultimate season of Thrones consists of seven episodes. Broadbent even went on to confirm he shares the majority of screentime with Tarly (John Bradley), a character whom we last left waiting for the archmaester to arrive in the Citadel of Oldtown.

In the book series, Marwyn is thought to be on his way to Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) which would suggest his character's fate will be discovered by viewers of the series ahead of readers.

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

  • 1/34 Ramsay Bolton

    Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife

  • 2/34 Tommen Baratheon

    Jumped out of a window

  • 3/34 Rickon Stark

    Shot by Ramsay with an arrow

  • 4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle

    Stabbed by little birds

  • 5/34 Loras Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 6/34 Alliser Thorne

    Hung

  • 7/34 Olly

    Hung #F*ckOlly

  • 8/34 Walder Frey

    Ticked off the list

  • 9/34 Shaggydog

    Head cut off

  • 10/34 Summer

    Ripped apart by White Walkers

  • 11/34 High Sparrow

    Wildfire

  • 12/34 The Blackfish

    Killed off-screen…

  • 13/34 Hodor

    Hold the door…

  • 14/34 Trystane Martell

    Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes

  • 15/34 Leaf

    Blown up saving Bran

  • 16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy

    Fed to the hounds

  • 17/34 Balon Greyjoy

    Thrown off a bridge by his brother

  • 18/34 Lady Crane

    Fell off a chair

  • 19/34 Mace Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 20/34 The Waif

    Killed in the dark by Arya Stark

  • 21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers

    Fray pie

  • 22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister

    Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire

  • 23/34 Lem Lemoncloak

    Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound

  • 24/34 Brother Ray

    Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang

  • 25/34 Three-Eyed Raven

    Killed by the Night’s King

  • 26/34 Margaery Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro

    Burnt by the Mother of Dragons

  • 28/34 Roose Bolton

    Stabbed in the chest by his own son

  • 29/34 Kevan Lannister

    Wildfire

  • 30/34 Smalljon Umber

    Beaten by Tormund

  • 31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun

    That Goddamn Ramsay again

  • 32/34 Osha

    Throat slit by Ramsay

  • 33/34 Doran Martell

    Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand

  • 34/34 Areo Hotah

    Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand

Naturally, HBO has declined to comment on Broadbent's comments. 

Game of Thrones season seven is returning this summer with Liam Cunningham (Ser Davos) letting slip the release date is likely scheduled for July. Two brand new promos have been released teasing what's ahead for newly-crowned Queen Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).

Comments