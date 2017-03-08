Jim Broadbent has revealed which “significant” character he'll play in Game of Thrones season seven despite the series wishing to keep his identity under wraps - and his identity is exactly who fans were expecting.
Upon the British actor's casting, fan sites scoured George RR Martin's novels for hints on who he'd play settling on Maester Marwyn, a character strongly associated with Samwell Tarly and possibly Daenerys further down the line. It turns out they were spot on.
Screencrush was the one to benefit from unashamedly asking Broadbent a question he was likely the avoid giving an answer to - and at first he did. But he couldn't resist himself: “I'm an old professor character,” he said, elaborating: “I did five episodes. I did sort of one major scene in each episode.”
This is quite a big deal considering the penultimate season of Thrones consists of seven episodes. Broadbent even went on to confirm he shares the majority of screentime with Tarly (John Bradley), a character whom we last left waiting for the archmaester to arrive in the Citadel of Oldtown.
In the book series, Marwyn is thought to be on his way to Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) which would suggest his character's fate will be discovered by viewers of the series ahead of readers.
In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6
In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6
-
1/34 Ramsay Bolton
Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife
-
2/34 Tommen Baratheon
Jumped out of a window
-
3/34 Rickon Stark
Shot by Ramsay with an arrow
-
4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle
Stabbed by little birds
-
5/34 Loras Tyrell
Wildfire
-
6/34 Alliser Thorne
Hung
-
7/34 Olly
Hung #F*ckOlly
-
8/34 Walder Frey
Ticked off the list
-
9/34 Shaggydog
Head cut off
-
10/34 Summer
Ripped apart by White Walkers
-
11/34 High Sparrow
Wildfire
-
12/34 The Blackfish
Killed off-screen…
-
13/34 Hodor
Hold the door…
-
14/34 Trystane Martell
Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes
-
15/34 Leaf
Blown up saving Bran
-
16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy
Fed to the hounds
-
17/34 Balon Greyjoy
Thrown off a bridge by his brother
-
18/34 Lady Crane
Fell off a chair
-
19/34 Mace Tyrell
Wildfire
-
20/34 The Waif
Killed in the dark by Arya Stark
-
21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers
Fray pie
-
22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister
Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire
-
23/34 Lem Lemoncloak
Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound
-
24/34 Brother Ray
Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang
-
25/34 Three-Eyed Raven
Killed by the Night’s King
-
26/34 Margaery Tyrell
Wildfire
-
27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro
Burnt by the Mother of Dragons
-
28/34 Roose Bolton
Stabbed in the chest by his own son
-
29/34 Kevan Lannister
Wildfire
-
30/34 Smalljon Umber
Beaten by Tormund
-
31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun
That Goddamn Ramsay again
-
32/34 Osha
Throat slit by Ramsay
-
33/34 Doran Martell
Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand
-
34/34 Areo Hotah
Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand
Naturally, HBO has declined to comment on Broadbent's comments.
Game of Thrones season seven is returning this summer with Liam Cunningham (Ser Davos) letting slip the release date is likely scheduled for July. Two brand new promos have been released teasing what's ahead for newly-crowned Queen Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).
- More about:
- Game of Thrones
- Game of Thrones season 7