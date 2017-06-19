HBO will once again not be providing critics with advance previews of Game of Thrones episodes.

Screeners were also withheld for season 6 after the first four episodes of season 5 - originating from a screener DVD - wound up online days before the season premiered.

Game of Thrones is pretty much unique in this sense. Whether it's House of Cards or The Leftovers, critics are usually given a head start on new shows/seasons so they are able to prepare more detailed reviews in advance and/or assess how big a show is going to be.

For example, Netflix provided access to the entirety of HoC season 5 to us almost a month before it dropped.

Game of Thrones season 7 - photos from HBO







11 show all Game of Thrones season 7 - photos from HBO



















1/11 Beric Dondarrion (played by Richard Dormer) Helen Sloan/HBO

2/11 Cersei and Jaime in the newly decorated map room Helen Sloan/HBO

3/11 Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke) Helen Sloan/HBO

4/11 Tyrion and Daenerys have landed in Westeros Helen Sloan/HBO

5/11 Cersei and Jaime, ruling the Seven Kingdoms Helen Sloan/HBO

6/11 Davos in Winterfell Helen Sloan/HBO

7/11 Jon Snow and Sansa in Winterfell Helen Sloan/HBO

8/11 Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke) Helen Sloan/HBO

9/11 Tormund Giantsbane (played by Kristofer Hivju) Helen Sloan/HBO

10/11 Jon Snow (played by Kit Harrington) Helen Sloan/HBO

11/11 Arya Stark (played by Maisie Williams) Helen Sloan/HBO

HBO would presumably like to do this with Game of Thrones, but the leak factor is just too high, especially with a show where spoilers are all important.

Still, while we're gutted we won't get to the see the new episodes early, there isn't a huge wait until they arrive for everyone., with season 7 commencing on 16 July through HBO, Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

The show will still face leaks of other origin, be it HBO Nordic accidentally setting episodes live early like last time, or potential theft like what happened with Netflix's Orange is the New Black recently.