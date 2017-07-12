Game of Thrones casting director regrets turning down Mahershala Ali

Game of Thrones has never been short of acting talent with each new season securing bigger names than the last, if even for small cameo roles.
There is one name casting director Nina Gold regrets passing up though - Oscar-winning Moonlight actor Mahershala Ali.
Earlier this year, the Best Supporting Actor winner revealed he once auditioned for a role in the HBO fantasy series describing it as “one of the worst” of his life.
Gold naturally passed up the opportunity to have the actor play Qarth king Xaro Xhoan Daxos in favour of Nonso Anozie.
What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character
-
1/44 Rory McCann
Getty Images
-
2/44 Sandor "The Hound" Clegane
-
3/44 Cersei Lannister
-
4/44 Lena Headey
Getty Images
-
5/44 Tyrion Lannister
-
6/44 Peter Dinklage
AFP/Getty Images
-
7/44 Daenerys Targaryen
-
8/44 Emilia Clarke
Getty Images
-
9/44 Jon Snow
-
10/44 Kit Harington
AFP/Getty Images
-
11/44 Sansa Stark
-
12/44 Sophie Turner
Getty Images
-
13/44 Jaime Lannister
-
14/44 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Getty Images
-
15/44 Arya Stark
-
16/44 Maisie Williams
Getty Images
-
17/44 Theon Greyjoy
-
18/44 Alfie Allen
Getty Images
-
19/44 Brienne of Tarth
-
20/44 Gwendoline Christie
AFP/Getty Images
-
21/44 Bran Stark
-
22/44 Isaac Hempstead-Wright
Getty Images
-
23/44 Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish
-
24/44 Aidan Gillen
Getty Images
-
25/44 Missandei
-
26/44 Nathalie Emmanuel
Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
-
27/44 Varys
-
28/44 Conleth Hill
Getty Images
-
29/44 Melisandre
-
30/44 Carice von Houten
Getty Images
-
31/44 Samwell Tarly
-
32/44 John Bradley
Getty Images
-
33/44 Gilly
-
34/44 Hannah Murray
Getty Images for Turner
-
35/44 Jorah Mormont
-
36/44 Iain Glen
AFP/Getty Images
-
37/44 Davos Seaworth
-
38/44 Liam Cunningham
Getty Images
-
39/44 Tormund Giantsbane
-
40/44 Kristofer Hivju
Getty Images
-
41/44 Bronn
-
42/44 Jerome Flynn
Getty Images for BFI
-
43/44 Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane
-
44/44 Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson
Now, she can't help feeling a little regret considering Ali is one of the most in-demand actors around, telling Vanity Fair: “Wow, how could I have ever turned down Mahershala Ali?” (in fairness to Anozie, she deemed him “bloody great”).
In the interview, Gold revealed it's her love of Scandinavian dramas, like The Killing and The Bridge, which led to the casting of both Birgitte Hjort Sørensen in standout season five episode “Hardhome” and Pilou Asbaek as new villain Euron Greyjoy (he's "worse than Ramsay," apparently).
The forthcoming season - the series' penultimate - sees the inclusion of Jim Broadbent following recent appearances from the likes of Ian McShane, Max Von Sydow and Jonathan Pryce.
Game of Thrones returns to HBO on 16 July and will be simulcast at 2am on Sky Atlantic. It will air the following evening (17 July) on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.
