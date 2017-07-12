  1. Culture
  2. TV & Radio
  3. News

Game of Thrones casting director regrets turning down Mahershala Ali

The Oscar-winning Moonlight actor auditioned for a role in the HBO series' second season

Click to follow
The Independent Culture
gettyimages-645662258.jpg
AFP/Getty

Game of Thrones has never been short of acting talent with each new season securing bigger names than the last, if even for small cameo roles.

There is one name casting director Nina Gold regrets passing up though - Oscar-winning Moonlight actor Mahershala Ali.

Earlier this year, the Best Supporting Actor winner revealed he once auditioned for a role in the HBO fantasy series describing it as “one of the worst” of his life.

Gold naturally passed up the opportunity to have the actor play Qarth king Xaro Xhoan Daxos in favour of Nonso Anozie. 

What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character

What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character

  • 1/44 Rory McCann

    Getty Images

  • 2/44 Sandor "The Hound" Clegane

  • 3/44 Cersei Lannister

  • 4/44 Lena Headey

    Getty Images

  • 5/44 Tyrion Lannister

  • 6/44 Peter Dinklage

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 7/44 Daenerys Targaryen

  • 8/44 Emilia Clarke

    Getty Images

  • 9/44 Jon Snow

  • 10/44 Kit Harington

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 11/44 Sansa Stark

  • 12/44 Sophie Turner

    Getty Images

  • 13/44 Jaime Lannister

  • 14/44 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

    Getty Images

  • 15/44 Arya Stark

  • 16/44 Maisie Williams

    Getty Images

  • 17/44 Theon Greyjoy

  • 18/44 Alfie Allen

    Getty Images

  • 19/44 Brienne of Tarth

  • 20/44 Gwendoline Christie

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 21/44 Bran Stark

  • 22/44 Isaac Hempstead-Wright

    Getty Images

  • 23/44 Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish

  • 24/44 Aidan Gillen

    Getty Images

  • 25/44 Missandei

  • 26/44 Nathalie Emmanuel

    Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

  • 27/44 Varys

  • 28/44 Conleth Hill

    Getty Images

  • 29/44 Melisandre

  • 30/44 Carice von Houten

    Getty Images

  • 31/44 Samwell Tarly

  • 32/44 John Bradley

    Getty Images

  • 33/44 Gilly

  • 34/44 Hannah Murray

    Getty Images for Turner

  • 35/44 Jorah Mormont

  • 36/44 Iain Glen

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 37/44 Davos Seaworth

  • 38/44 Liam Cunningham

    Getty Images

  • 39/44 Tormund Giantsbane

  • 40/44 Kristofer Hivju

    Getty Images

  • 41/44 Bronn

  • 42/44 Jerome Flynn

    Getty Images for BFI

  • 43/44 Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane

  • 44/44 Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson

Now, she can't help feeling a little regret considering Ali is one of the most in-demand actors around, telling Vanity Fair: “Wow, how could I have ever turned down Mahershala Ali?” (in fairness to Anozie, she deemed him “bloody great”).

In the interview, Gold revealed it's her love of Scandinavian dramas, like The Killing and The Bridge, which led to the casting of both Birgitte Hjort Sørensen in standout season five episode “Hardhome” and Pilou Asbaek as new villain Euron Greyjoy (he's "worse than Ramsay," apparently).

Game of Thrones #WinterIsHere trailer arrives for season 7

The forthcoming season - the series' penultimate - sees the inclusion of Jim Broadbent following recent appearances from the likes of Ian McShane, Max Von Sydow and Jonathan Pryce.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on 16 July and will be simulcast at 2am on Sky Atlantic. It will air the following evening (17 July) on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

Comments