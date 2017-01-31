Season seven of Game of Thrones is slowly approaching release, filming for which has already taken place in many locations around the world.

While many of the show’s actors have read the scripts already, they’ve managed to stay surprisingly tight-lipped with regards spoilers.

However, many have offered tiny snippets of information for fans to grasp onto, particularly Arya actor Maisie Williams who has mastered the art of exciting Throners.

Speaking about season seven with Time Out, she said: “It's just kind of tumbling now. We’ve come to the climax and it's rolling down to the end. It's exciting.

“I really felt like at the end of last season everything was set up for how it was going to end. Every character came to a little junction in their lives. Now we're all going to crash down together to however this show ends.”

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6







Most tantalising of all, however, Williams added how we can expect “a huge cliffhanger” at some point. Whether that’s another ‘is Jon Snow dead’ conundrum was not confirmed.

Meanwhile, HBO recently released the first footage from season seven of Game of Thrones, starring Jon Snow, Sansa Stark and The Girl Who Previously Had No Name.