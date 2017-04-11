This time last year, the first episode of Game of Thrones season six was only one week. Unfortunately, due to Winter coming to Westeros, season seven has been delayed until July, meaning we have a little longer to wait than normal.

However, thanks to a string of new trailers and interviews with various actors have led to snippets of revealing information hitting the Internet.

Most recently, Mark Gatiss — who plays Tycho Nestoris the Iron Banker — has confirmed he will reprise his role for a further two episodes, having already starred in two.

“Yes, I did it in Belfast last year. I can’t tell you anything more obviously, mostly because I don’t know anything,” the Sherlock actor told The Express. “It was lovely. What I love about it is that I don’t have any stake in it.”

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6







34 show all In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

































































1/34 Ramsay Bolton Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife

2/34 Tommen Baratheon Jumped out of a window

3/34 Rickon Stark Shot by Ramsay with an arrow

4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle Stabbed by little birds

5/34 Loras Tyrell Wildfire

6/34 Alliser Thorne Hung

7/34 Olly Hung #F*ckOlly

8/34 Walder Frey Ticked off the list

9/34 Shaggydog Head cut off

10/34 Summer Ripped apart by White Walkers

11/34 High Sparrow Wildfire

12/34 The Blackfish Killed off-screen…

13/34 Hodor Hold the door…

14/34 Trystane Martell Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes

15/34 Leaf Blown up saving Bran

16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy Fed to the hounds

17/34 Balon Greyjoy Thrown off a bridge by his brother

18/34 Lady Crane Fell off a chair

19/34 Mace Tyrell Wildfire

20/34 The Waif Killed in the dark by Arya Stark

21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers Fray pie

22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire

23/34 Lem Lemoncloak Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound

24/34 Brother Ray Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang

25/34 Three-Eyed Raven Killed by the Night’s King

26/34 Margaery Tyrell Wildfire

27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro Burnt by the Mother of Dragons

28/34 Roose Bolton Stabbed in the chest by his own son

29/34 Kevan Lannister Wildfire

30/34 Smalljon Umber Beaten by Tormund

31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun That Goddamn Ramsay again

32/34 Osha Throat slit by Ramsay

33/34 Doran Martell Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand

34/34 Areo Hotah Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand

Asked about specific plot details, Gatiss remained coy, saying: “I honestly don’t know the ins and outs. People ask me this, that and the other, I haven’t got a clue.

“I’ve done four episodes now and there’s two more they think. It’s a huge saga and I don’t know and I rather like that. But I’ve had a lovely time.”

Gatiss previously appeared in the episodes ‘The Laws of Gods and Men’ and ‘The Dance of Dragons.’ The actor’s remarks hint at a possible extra two episodes in season eight, on top of two in season seven.

Meanwhile, Kit Harrington recently teased some intriguing details about 'The Prince That Was Promised' theory many fans believed was confirmed last season. For everything you need to know about season seven, check out our comprehensive piece here.