Season seven of Game of Thrones is fast approaching, with numerous new clips and images from the upcoming show appearing online.

HBO has now revealed almost a dozen new photos: while not particularly revealing, many fan favourite characters return.

Notably, the first image of Brotherhood Without Banners leader Beric Dondarrion — played by Richard Dormer — has been revealed, the eye-patched character riding a horse.

Click through the gallery below for new images of Jon Snow, Arya Stark, Daenerys Targaryen, Jaime Lannister, and Queen Cersei.

Game of Thrones season 7 - photos from HBO







11 show all Game of Thrones season 7 - photos from HBO



















1/11 Beric Dondarrion (played by Richard Dormer) Helen Sloan/HBO

2/11 Cersei and Jaime in the newly decorated map room Helen Sloan/HBO

3/11 Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke) Helen Sloan/HBO

4/11 Tyrion and Daenerys have landed in Westeros Helen Sloan/HBO

5/11 Cersei and Jaime, ruling the Seven Kingdoms Helen Sloan/HBO

6/11 Davos in Winterfell Helen Sloan/HBO

7/11 Jon Snow and Sansa in Winterfell Helen Sloan/HBO

8/11 Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke) Helen Sloan/HBO

9/11 Tormund Giantsbane (played by Kristofer Hivju) Helen Sloan/HBO

10/11 Jon Snow (played by Kit Harrington) Helen Sloan/HBO

11/11 Arya Stark (played by Maisie Williams) Helen Sloan/HBO

Recently, a behind-the-scenes clip from season seven seemingly revealed numerous spoilers along with the first images of The Hound. The likes of Sam Tarly, Petyr Baelish, and Tyrion Lannister also made appearances.

Meanwhile, a previously available photo may have revealed a huge plot spoiler concerning Arya with regards a certain dagger.

Game of Thrones returns 17 July on HBO and Sky Atlantic. You can also stream the show on NOW TV.