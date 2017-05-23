Season seven of Game of Thrones is fast approaching, multiple new clips and images from the HBO show finding their way online.

Thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we have another selection of images to dissect, the most prominent featuring one of Daenerys’s dragons standing over a burnt field.

Notably, Jon Snow — played by Kit Harrington — also appears on horseback, seemingly leaving Winterfell to journey onwards. Littlefinger and Sansa are also seen together in the Stark home.

Click through the gallery below to see all the new images of Game of Thrones season seven.

Game of Thrones season 7 pictures from Entertainment Weekly







7 show all Game of Thrones season 7 pictures from Entertainment Weekly











1/7 Emilia Clark as Daenerys Targaryen and a Dragon Helen Sloan/HBO/Entertainment Weekly

2/7 Behind the scenes look at Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth Helen Sloan/HBO/Entertainment Weekly

3/7 Maisie Williams as Arya Stark Helen Sloan/HBO/Entertainment Weekly

4/7 Behind the scenes look at Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane Helen Sloan/HBO/Entertainment Weekly

5/7 Behind the scenes look at Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister Helen Sloan/HBO/Entertainment Weekly

6/7 Kit Harrington as Jon Snow Helen Sloan/HBO/Entertainment Weekly

7/7 idan Gillen as Petyr 'Littlefinger' Baelish and Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark Helen Sloan/HBO/Entertainment Weekly

Meanwhile, HBO has announced that numerous spin-offs are currently in the works, the main show concluding with season eight next year.

Author George RR Martin — who is still working on The Winds of Winter — revealed he’s working with numerous writers, confirming that five projects are currently in development.

Game of Thrones: Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister in new trailer

Season seven of Game of Thrones returns 16 July and will contain only seven episodes, rather than the normal ten. Read everything we know about the upcoming season here.