As Game of Thrones heads into its penultimate season, a cataclysmic war is on the horizon that will likely involve Houses Stark, Targaryen, Lannister and Greyjoy along with legions of White Walkers.

It's a daunting prospect for the writing team, especially in terms of keeping the fights balanced, when Daenerys Targaryen essentially has "nukes" at her disposal.

"How do you write a compelling show about a war when one of the sides has dragons?" co-executive producer and frequent episode writer Bryan Cogman told EW.

"It should all be over. Ultimately Dany’s got nukes.

"But somebody who wants to rule effectively and be supported by the people doesn’t want to just come in firing nukes..."

This suggests Daenerys won't just rain down fire on her enemies in season 7 then (though you can definitely expect a little incineration) but rather use her dragons as a threat or deterrent.

Cogman discussed the other challenges facing the writers:

"Also, balancing the characters. We have some of our main characters sharing the space. So there’s some balancing and making sure everyone has their moments and making sure all the story arcs are serviced.

"Also: Resisting the urge to have characters recapping the show that everybody has already watched when they meet — this is a tricky thing because you’ll have a character who hasn’t seen another character in however many seasons and you want those characters to compare notes on everything that happens. And while that would happen, and would make sense, it’s not always the most compelling thing to watch. So in some cases, we have that but other times you cut to another time and they’ve clearly had that conversation off-screen."

He didn't, however, mention another key narrative obstacle: is Jon going to get it on with his aunt?

What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character







44 show all What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character





















































































1/44 Rory McCann Getty Images

2/44 Sandor "The Hound" Clegane

3/44 Cersei Lannister

4/44 Lena Headey Getty Images

5/44 Tyrion Lannister

6/44 Peter Dinklage AFP/Getty Images

7/44 Daenerys Targaryen

8/44 Emilia Clarke Getty Images

9/44 Jon Snow

10/44 Kit Harington AFP/Getty Images

11/44 Sansa Stark

12/44 Sophie Turner Getty Images

13/44 Jaime Lannister

14/44 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Getty Images

15/44 Arya Stark

16/44 Maisie Williams Getty Images

17/44 Theon Greyjoy

18/44 Alfie Allen Getty Images

19/44 Brienne of Tarth

20/44 Gwendoline Christie AFP/Getty Images

21/44 Bran Stark

22/44 Isaac Hempstead-Wright Getty Images

23/44 Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish

24/44 Aidan Gillen Getty Images

25/44 Missandei

26/44 Nathalie Emmanuel Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

27/44 Varys

28/44 Conleth Hill Getty Images

29/44 Melisandre

30/44 Carice von Houten Getty Images

31/44 Samwell Tarly

32/44 John Bradley Getty Images

33/44 Gilly

34/44 Hannah Murray Getty Images for Turner

35/44 Jorah Mormont

36/44 Iain Glen AFP/Getty Images

37/44 Davos Seaworth

38/44 Liam Cunningham Getty Images

39/44 Tormund Giantsbane

40/44 Kristofer Hivju Getty Images

41/44 Bronn

42/44 Jerome Flynn Getty Images for BFI

43/44 Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane

44/44 Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson

Game of Thrones season 7 arrives through HBO, Sky Atlantic and NOWTV.