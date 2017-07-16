Multiple trailers are out. Every photo has been analysed. Bookies have revealed their odds. The seventh season of Game of Thrones really is almost here.

But what’s going to happen? Will Cersei remain Queen? Can Jon defeat the White Walkers? Will the Stark’s reunite? Well, here are our predictions of what’s going to happen this season and beyond.

We’re not fortune tellers, nor has HBO given us access to anything special, but there could be possible spoilers ahead. Also to note, these go from probable to very unlikely…

1. Sam’s discovery

Game of Thrones season 7 trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown







42 show all Game of Thrones season 7 trailer - shot-by-shot breakdown

















































































1/42 Cersei walks towards her newly installed map room, her shadow dominating the screen As she continues to move forward, a group of armoured Lannister men are revealed.

2/42 'Enemies to the East' Jacob Anderson's Grey Worm makes an appearance, standing before Danny's Unsullied army. Worm now wears a silver dragon sigil, as do all the Queen of Dragon's team.

3/42 Rosby and Duskendale make an appearance Two towns to the North of King's Landing. One of three shots as the camera glides to the North above the map kept at Dragonstone.

4/42 'Enemies to the West' Likely Euron Greyjoy, who currently hunts Theon and Yara, along with trying to take Danny as his wife. The ship looks surprisingly dragon-like. Also of note, Euron could hold the dragonbinder, a magical horn capable of subduing dragons. Perhaps Cersei and Euron will join forces - 'The enemy of my enemy is my friend'.

5/42 The Vale of Arryn The knights of Arryn recently came to Jon Snow's rescue, helping reclaim Winterfell. More enemies, no doubt.

6/42 'Enemies of the South' Likely someone from Dorne sharpening their spear, perhaps one of the Sand Snakes?

7/42 Castle Black and Eastwatch-by-the-Sea Home of The Night's Watch. Funny how Cersei seems preoccupied on human enemies when, as we all know, The White Walkers are coming.

8/42 'Enemies to the North' Maisee Williams' Arya still wandering alone (minus the horse). Looks like she's managing OK though.

9/42 'Whatever stand in our way' First glimpse of Jaime, standing upon the Queen's wonderful, unfinished map of Westeros. There's a ladder top right and miniature maps being used to finish the painting.

10/42 'We will defeat it' Cersei means business.

11/42 The Lannister army marches forth Probably towards one of Cersei's many enemies.

12/42 The Throne Room Back in King's Landing, Cersei's sitting upon the throne, Jaime and the Mountain by her side. Speculators believe that's Euron standing before them. The beginning of #TeamCerseiEuron.

13/42 'We're the last Lannisters' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's Jaime looking suitably aged. Probably stressed by the new regime. Oh, and all his children having been killed.

14/42 'The last ones who count' Poor Tyrion, hated by his family. Still, the Lannister gets to spend more quality time with Danny's dragons. This shot seems reminiscent of the season five poster where Tyrion stood at the front of a boat, meeting a dragon for the first time.

15/42 Dragon tale The pair still hitting it off. Could Tyrion ride a dragon this season?

16/42 She's finally home! Emilia Clarke's Daenerys enters Dragonstone. We have touchdown in Westeros! (Dragonstone is actually San Juan de Gaztelugatxe.)

17/42 'I was born to rule the Seven Kingdoms' Feisty.

18/42 'And I will' Danny sits in Dragonstone's throne room, looking over her disciples.

19/42 Unsullied soldiers take Casterly Rock Danny's army are already causing havoc in Westeros, here killing numerous Lannister men as they take the family's home.

20/42 'The King in the North' Kit Harrington's Jon Snow makes an appearance.

21/42 'THE KING IN THE NORTH' Jon's closest confidents meet, Sansa by his side.

22/42 'Your father and brothers are gone, yet here you stand' Aidan Gillen's Littlefinger trying to manipulate Sophie Turner's Sansa. Her character has gone through hell and back, chances are she's not going to let anyone - including Balish - boss her around.

23/42 'Last best hope against the coming storm' As Littlefinger talks, The Wall's gates open. Who is coming through? Bran?!

24/42 Theon on fire Well, he's not on fire, but what seems to be the ship he's standing in. Perhaps Theon is tasked to tackle Euron's army and the two battle on the sea. Later, there are shots featuring boats on fire, no doubt linking to this quick glimpse.

25/42 The Red Witch Carice van Houten returns as Melisandre, who was last seen expelled from Winterfell.

26/42 Dragonstone She looks down upon Danny's new home, no doubt looking for the new Prince That Was Promised. As the shot passes, we get Littlefinger's 'Last best hope' line. Perhaps that's how Melisandre feels about Danny?

27/42 Arya Looking pretty chilly.

28/42 'If we don’t put aside our enmities, and band together we will die' Davos talks as a snowstorm crashes on, implying this shot is taken North of The Wall. Men/Wildlings defend themselves from an unseen threat/White Walkers.

29/42 Dothraki v Lannisters Our money's on the Dothraki. The Lannisters really are taking a beating from Danny's many armies.

30/42 Sea battle Likely Euron's men taking on Theon

31/42 'And then it doesn’t matter whose skeleton sits on the Iron Throne' Davos gives wise council as Danny and Tyrion appear, looming over the previously seen map of Westeros. Could Davos be meeting with them to talk about a partnership?

32/42 The Mountain is back, and with new armour CleganeBowl hype

33/42 Jon chokes Littlefinger in the crypts of Winterfell One of the more intriguing shots, let's explain...

34/42 Down in the crypts Chances are, Littlefinger is talking about Lyanna Stark, whose buried in the crypt. Balish could very well be revealing to Jon his true parentage, revealed last season to viewers through Bran's vision.

35/42 Casterly Rock The Unsullied demolishing the Lannister army

36/42 What the.... This horrible looking hand likely belongs to Jorah, last seen inflicted with Greyscale, which started in his arm. Imprisoned or being cured? Who knows.

37/42 Dothraki The Lannister's are getting slaughtered in this trailer!

38/42 Jon and Tormund Giantsbane run from White Walkers Why are they beyond The Wall?

39/42 Missandei and Grey Worm It's happening!!!!!

40/42 Yara and Ellaria Sand Another marriage to form alliances?

41/42 Tyrion knocks over a Lannister lion 'Fuck the Queen'

42/42 'The Great War is here' Danny flies above the Dothraki as they charge into battle. An awe-striking shot to finish a tantalising new trailer.

Starting with the most basic of predictions: Sam Tarly will discover the key to defeating the White Walkers. Game of Thrones have built up Sam finally entering the Oldtown library — no doubt there will be some major payoff, and there’s little doubt over it being the key to ending the long Winter.

2. Gendry’s return

Before season six, there was a meme floating around the Internet with Gendry, along with many other characters, including Bran, members of the Brotherhood Without Banners, and the Blackfish, rowing out to sea on HS Forgotten Storylines. Come season six’s finale, though, and many storylines had finally been completely, minus Gendry’s. Chances are, the bastard son of King Robert Baratheon will return, hopefully soon.

3. Bran brings the Wall down

We’ve discussed this theory before but here’s a quick recap; mid-way through season six, we saw the Night’s King enter the Three-Eyed Raven’s home. The villain was unable to do so beforehand because of a magical barrier — this was broken once Bran was marked. The Wall has a similar enchantment, itself the reason Benjen/Colhands cannot pass the structure. If/when Bran travels beyond The Wall still marked, that will surely break the spell and bring it crumbling down.

4. Littlefinger dies

The bookies predict Petyr Baelish will be the first to die. Chances are, they’re wrong. There will no doubt be a few more deaths before the manipulator dies, and he will likely die. With Arya on the war path, chances are she will be the one to finish him. Before Littlefinger goes, though, expect him to use Sansa to take the North, likely turning her against Jon Snow.

5. Jorah finds a cure

Jorah’s pretty far into Daenerys’s friend-zone right now, so don’t expect them to end up together. However, the Mormont has such an undying love, there’s a huge chance he’ll do anything to be cured of greyscale.Hopefully, we can expect the curse to be lifted, but likely at a cost (perhaps an arm?).

6. Jon and Daenerys…

We’re can almost guarantee these two will finally meet up. The question is, will they become more than just friends? As viewers know, Daenerys is Jon's aunt (remember R+L=J?), but they don’t know that. Put two attractive, powerful people in a room together and who knows what will happen.

7. Jaime’s revenge (after sex, of course)

Speaking of incest… Jaime and Cersei will no doubt be having more sex this season, the Queen having no-one to answer to anymore. Having lost all three of her children, though, Cersei has gone power mad, something Jaime is adverse too. After all, he killed the Mad King for using Wildfire, something Cersei ended up using to destroy the Great Sept. Chances are, Jaime will be the only one left to stop Cersei doing something even crazier, likely becoming the Queenslayer. Then, riddled with guilt, the knight will kill himself, bringing their story to a Romeo and Juliet-like completion. If not this season, then perhaps next.

8. Jon’s bittersweet ending

George RR Martin has said of the book series’ ending: “I suspect the overall flavour is going to be as much bittersweet as it is happy.” Oxford dictionary defines ‘bittersweet’ as “arousing pleasure tinged with sadness or pain”. So, the series will end positively overall, but not without something very sad happening. Here’s the theory (which applies mainly for season eight); Jon Snow will sacrifice himself to save the day. However, the hero won’t die, instead becoming the new Night’s King and leading the White Walkers back North, unable to live a normal life. Basically, like how Orlando Bloom’s Pirates of the Caribbean character is cursed to sail the seas as captain of the Flying Dutchman forever (oh wait, that was retconned), Jon Snow will be cursed to live beyond the now-crumbled Wall. We’ve already established how people can live intelligent lives as semi-White Walkers with Benjen, so expect Jon to end up the same way. Maybe. Who knows, perhaps that’s a little too predictable.

9. Cleganebowl

What is Cleganebowl? The Hound vs. The Mountain

HYYYYYPPPPPEEEEEEEEEEEEE. Game of Thrones season seven arrives 16 July. For everything we actually know about the upcoming season, check out our article here.