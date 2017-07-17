Game of Thrones season seven began with a dramatic episode filled with, among other things, Harry Potter references and an Ed Sheeran cameo (yes, really).

One thing the opener also featured were many hints at potential twists that could rock the show one day in the future, chief of all being the Valonqar theory pertaining to the prophecy of the fate of Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).

For those who can't recall, the Valonqar prophecy derives from the words spoken to a young Cersei about her future by a witch - after correctly predicting she will become queen and have three children who will all perish - as seen in the series - the book's text includes one extra prophecy: “And when your tears have drowned you, the Valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you.“

In High Valyrian language, 'Valonqar' means 'little brother' - and while some believe this could be alluding to Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), many believe that Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) will be the one to slay his sister/lover backed up by Maggy's earlier words:

What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character







44 show all What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character





















































































1/44 Rory McCann Getty Images

2/44 Sandor "The Hound" Clegane

3/44 Cersei Lannister

4/44 Lena Headey Getty Images

5/44 Tyrion Lannister

6/44 Peter Dinklage AFP/Getty Images

7/44 Daenerys Targaryen

8/44 Emilia Clarke Getty Images

9/44 Jon Snow

10/44 Kit Harington AFP/Getty Images

11/44 Sansa Stark

12/44 Sophie Turner Getty Images

13/44 Jaime Lannister

14/44 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Getty Images

15/44 Arya Stark

16/44 Maisie Williams Getty Images

17/44 Theon Greyjoy

18/44 Alfie Allen Getty Images

19/44 Brienne of Tarth

20/44 Gwendoline Christie AFP/Getty Images

21/44 Bran Stark

22/44 Isaac Hempstead-Wright Getty Images

23/44 Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish

24/44 Aidan Gillen Getty Images

25/44 Missandei

26/44 Nathalie Emmanuel Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

27/44 Varys

28/44 Conleth Hill Getty Images

29/44 Melisandre

30/44 Carice von Houten Getty Images

31/44 Samwell Tarly

32/44 John Bradley Getty Images

33/44 Gilly

34/44 Hannah Murray Getty Images for Turner

35/44 Jorah Mormont

36/44 Iain Glen AFP/Getty Images

37/44 Davos Seaworth

38/44 Liam Cunningham Getty Images

39/44 Tormund Giantsbane

40/44 Kristofer Hivju Getty Images

41/44 Bronn

42/44 Jerome Flynn Getty Images for BFI

43/44 Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane

44/44 Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson

“Oh yes. You will be queen, for a time... until there comes another, younger and more beautiful, to cast you down and take all that you hold dear.”

The premiere episode hinted at this theory in a scene between the Lannisters and Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) who's off to get Cersei a gift that could spell trouble for Daenerys (Emilia Clarke).

After asking for her hand in marriage, Cersei swiftly declines his proposal stating he's not trustworthy.

“You murdered your own brother,” she says to which Greyjoy replies: “You should try it - it feels wonderful.”

Could this be a knowing nod from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss or a hint that perhaps Cersei will attempt to prevent the prophecy from coming true by killing her own brother, be it Jaime or Tyrion? It's certainw e'll have to wait until the finale to find out.

Game of Thrones airs in the US on HBO every Sunday where it is simulcast in the UK on Sky Atlantic at 2am. It is repeated that same evening on both Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.