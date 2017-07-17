  1. Culture
Game of Thrones season 7 premiere teases fate of Cersei and Jaime Lannister

Euron Greyjoy's words could one day take on a deeper meaning

Game of Thrones season seven began with a dramatic episode filled with, among other things, Harry Potter references and an Ed Sheeran cameo (yes, really).

One thing the opener also featured were many hints at potential twists that could rock the show one day in the future, chief of all being the Valonqar theory pertaining to the prophecy of the fate of Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).

For those who can't recall, the Valonqar prophecy derives from the words spoken to a young Cersei about her future by a witch - after correctly predicting she will  become queen and have three children who will all perish - as seen in the series - the book's text includes one extra prophecy: “And when your tears have drowned you, the Valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you.“

In High Valyrian language, 'Valonqar' means 'little brother' - and while some believe this could be alluding to Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), many believe that Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) will be the one to slay his sister/lover backed up by Maggy's earlier words:

“Oh yes. You will be queen, for a time... until there comes another, younger and more beautiful, to cast you down and take all that you hold dear.”

The premiere episode hinted at this theory in a scene between the Lannisters and Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) who's off to get Cersei a gift that could spell trouble for Daenerys (Emilia Clarke).

After asking for her hand in marriage, Cersei swiftly declines his proposal stating he's not trustworthy. 

Read more

“You murdered your own brother,” she says to which Greyjoy replies: “You should try it - it feels wonderful.”

Could this be a knowing nod from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss or a hint that perhaps Cersei will attempt to prevent the prophecy from coming true by killing her own brother, be it Jaime or Tyrion? It's certainw e'll have to wait until the finale to find out.

Game of Thrones airs in the US on HBO every Sunday where it is simulcast in the UK on Sky Atlantic at 2am. It is repeated that same evening on both Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

