When HBO set about revealing the official release date for season seven of Game of Thrones by melting a large block of ice, fans eagerly watched on, waiting to see the results.

However, things didn’t quite go as planned as technical difficulties with Facebook Live, along with an extremely lengthy melting time, lead to fans growing very impatient.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, Jaime Lannister actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau revealed how the showrunners thought the entire affair was embarrassing as well.

“I spoke to Dan [Weiss] and David [Benioff] about that and they were like, “Oh god… That’s embarrassing.” Everyone was like, “What’s going to happen?” “What’s going to happen?!” “It’s melting!” “It crashed!” “Oh my god!” It’s like, just walk away… just walk away. It’s just a date!

“You know, I was actually thinking, “Is there going to be a backlash and people will think, ‘F*ck you guys for that!’” but that’s really happened with every time the show kills off a major character: Never again! F*ck you! I’m never going to watch this show! and, you know, they keep coming back.”

Meanwhile, Stannis Baratheon’s death was originally going to be very different as a leaked script has revealed. Season seven begins this July in the UK.