Season seven of Game of Thrones is truly underway, the second episode seeing the Queens of Westeros make their first moves towards seizing/keeping the Iron Throne.
**Spoilers for the episode ‘Stormborn’ ahead**
While Euron took the battle to Theon and Yara, another disgusting scene featuring Samwell Tarly was unravelling at Oldtown.
Where the season premiere managed to gross out viewers with an excrement-filled montage, the second episode managed to somehow be worse.
The moment came as Sam attempted to remove Ser Jorah’s Greyscale, using a scalpel to literally cut the infection off his body, pus spewing everywhere.
Sam actor John Bradley has since spoken about filming the moment, detailing how “five or six guys” were brought on set “with pumps and buckets of pus”.
“It was a really big operation,” Bradley told The Hollywood Reporter. “Mark Mylod, our director, would count down from three, and when we reached one, I would open up the tiny little hole in the prosthetic, and at that exact moment, the guy with the pus pump let it go and it squirted out of the hole.”
While some people may have found the situation slightly revolting, Bradley says it “was amazing!” and “a real team effort”.
“As I was pulling away at the prosthetic, they were pumping away and releasing more pus through the prosthetic. It looked disgusting on the day, too. It looks disgusting even when you know it's latex and that there's a man nearby with a bucket filled with creamy gunk. It looks so disgusting. You look down, and you genuinely believe in what it is.”
Ian Glen, who plays Ser Jorah, was there five hours before the others having the extensive make-up applied to his body. The screaming and reacting was also draining, leading to a long, slightly uncomfortable days shoot for Glen.
Meanwhile, we’ve summed up nine references you may have missed in the episode, including how Sam may have accidentally already discovered a less-disgusting cure for Greyscale. Game of Thrones airs on Sky Atlantic and is available on NOW TV in the UK.
