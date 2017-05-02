With season 5 of Orange is the New Black having been held to ransom at the weekend, it's understandable that networks are trying to take every possible precaution when it comes to preventing leaks.

Scripts are particularly high priority and, if compromised, could reveal every plot twist and turn of a season months and months before it is aired.

"They've definitely tightened up who has scripts and how we're given them," Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Missandei in Game of Thrones, told Fabulous magazine. "You have to look at it digitally."

She explained of the protocol when it comes to scripts both on set and in advance of filming: "They won't send it to us unless our emails have a two-step verification [security process].

Game of Thrones season 7 photos







15 show all Game of Thrones season 7 photos



























1/15 First up is The Hound, who has a rough round the edges look that suggests he has taken up the Brotherhood without banners on their offer to join them. Excitingly, it looks as though he's headed into snowier territory with them to fight "the cold winds rising in the North".

2/15 Daeanerys and entourage arrive in Westeros. Is she looking up at Dragonstone, Targaryen stronghold and her new home?

3/15 Jon looks to be in a crypt and slightly sad (even for him). Is he learning about his true parentage at Winterfell?

4/15 Despite it involving the annually boring Sam and Gilly, this image is the most telling of them all. Reddit has, of course, already decoded what she is reading - a passage from The World of Ice and Fire. Specifically, it says: "and the followers of The Lord of Light claim that this hero was named Azor Ahai, and prophesy his return." This regards a very popular fan theory that Jon Snow is Azor Ahai, the chosen one.

5/15 Lyanna Mormont speaks at Winterfell. Being incredibly level-headed for her age, is she supporting Jon's assessment that the real battle is with the White Walkers? Littlefinger conspires in the background.

6/15 Meera looks tired from dragging Bran's ass through the snow. But, looking up, have they finally reached The Wall?

7/15 Arya is back but why is she in a tavern? Your guess is as good as mine here.

8/15 Littlefinger talks to Sansa in Winterfell, no doubt trying to turn her against one of her siblings.

9/15 Tormund and Brienne. Get a room already!

10/15 Ser Davos remains at Jon's side, which is nice. He's gotten himself a nice winter fur too!

11/15 Cersei and (a dispirited?) Jaime listen in the Throne room. Possibly to a Stark or Targaryen emissary explaining the White Walker threat?

12/15 Daenerys in her new Targ outfit in the Dragonstone throne room.

13/15 New threads for Varys

14/15 Little to read on Tyrion.

15/15 Same goes for Missandei, who faithfully remains at Daenerys' side in Westeros.

"You might get given rehearsal notes on set, but you have to sign for and return them before you leave.

“If you don't, people will chase you until you give them back!"

Game of Thrones has managed to keep its scripts under wraps thus far, but several episodes have found their way online days before the official broadcast.

The show's seventh season begins on HBO and Sky Atlantic 25 June.