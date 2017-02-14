When asked about HBO series Game of Thrones, most cast members would go red-faced, appear all flustered and ultimately dodge the question. Not Sophie Turner.

The actor, who played Jean Grey in last year's X-Men: Apocalypse, walked the BAFTA red carpet on Sunday night (12 February) where she revealed a key detail about her Thrones character, Sansa Stark.

While discussing her upcoming projects, Turner said: “We're about to start shooting the next X-Men, we just finished shooting season seven of Game of Thrones. Then I've got a couple of movies to do before X-Men starts and then we go onto season eight. So, I've got a busy year lined up.”

Game of Thrones Season 7 footage features in HBO 2017 trailer

That's right, Thrones fans - unless Turner is deploying Littlefinger-style deceit, Sansa will be making it through the next season alive.

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6







34 show all In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

































































1/34 Ramsay Bolton Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife

2/34 Tommen Baratheon Jumped out of a window

3/34 Rickon Stark Shot by Ramsay with an arrow

4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle Stabbed by little birds

5/34 Loras Tyrell Wildfire

6/34 Alliser Thorne Hung

7/34 Olly Hung #F*ckOlly

8/34 Walder Frey Ticked off the list

9/34 Shaggydog Head cut off

10/34 Summer Ripped apart by White Walkers

11/34 High Sparrow Wildfire

12/34 The Blackfish Killed off-screen…

13/34 Hodor Hold the door…

14/34 Trystane Martell Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes

15/34 Leaf Blown up saving Bran

16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy Fed to the hounds

17/34 Balon Greyjoy Thrown off a bridge by his brother

18/34 Lady Crane Fell off a chair

19/34 Mace Tyrell Wildfire

20/34 The Waif Killed in the dark by Arya Stark

21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers Fray pie

22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire

23/34 Lem Lemoncloak Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound

24/34 Brother Ray Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang

25/34 Three-Eyed Raven Killed by the Night’s King

26/34 Margaery Tyrell Wildfire

27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro Burnt by the Mother of Dragons

28/34 Roose Bolton Stabbed in the chest by his own son

29/34 Kevan Lannister Wildfire

30/34 Smalljon Umber Beaten by Tormund

31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun That Goddamn Ramsay again

32/34 Osha Throat slit by Ramsay

33/34 Doran Martell Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand

34/34 Areo Hotah Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand

With filming now wrapped on the HBO series' penultimate run, details have begun to leak including reports on the return of a deceased character as well as concept art teasing a scene from the finale.

Turner will reprise her role as a young version of Jean Grey in X-Men: Supernova.

With an official release date yet to be announced, Game of Thrones season seven will air on HBO and Sky Atlantic this summer.