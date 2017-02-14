  1. Culture
Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner reveals one key detail about Sansa Stark

Fans of her character can rest easy (for now)

When asked about HBO series Game of Thrones, most cast members would go red-faced, appear all flustered and ultimately dodge the question. Not Sophie Turner.

The actor, who played Jean Grey in last year's X-Men: Apocalypse, walked the BAFTA red carpet on Sunday night (12 February) where she revealed a key detail about her Thrones character, Sansa Stark.

While discussing her upcoming projects, Turner said: “We're about to start shooting the next X-Men, we just finished shooting season seven of Game of Thrones. Then I've got a couple of movies to do before X-Men starts and then we go onto season eight. So, I've got a busy year lined up.”

Game of Thrones Season 7 footage features in HBO 2017 trailer

That's right, Thrones fans - unless Turner is deploying Littlefinger-style deceit, Sansa will be making it through the next season alive. 

With filming now wrapped on the HBO series' penultimate run, details have begun to leak including reports on the return of a deceased character as well as concept art teasing a scene from the finale.

Turner will reprise her role as a young version of Jean Grey in X-Men: Supernova.

With an official release date yet to be announced, Game of Thrones season seven will air on HBO and Sky Atlantic this summer.

