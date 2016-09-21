With the cast of Game of Thrones having received the final scripts for season seven and filming taking place in Northern Ireland, fans are feverishly wondering what is to come for Westeros.
Speaking at the Emmys, Sophie Turner was both excited talking to reporters yet coy about specifics. Notably, she did reveal that members of the cast are hanging around Belfast longer than normal because they’ll likely not be coming back for the eighth and final season of the show.
"We've got one more season. Well, not all of us,” she told Variety on the red carpet. "It's quite sad. It really feels like things are wrapping up and coming to an end.
“People are hanging around Belfast a bit longer to be around each other and be in each other's presence.”
Emilia Clarke, who was also in attendance at the event, teased how she knows everything about the upcoming season, adding: “It’s ridiculous. Every single word is a spoiler, almost.” She did, however, let slip that another major battle is coming to Game of Thrones, calling it ‘epic’.
Season seven, which contains just seven episodes, reached HBO next Summer, slightly later than usual. Meanwhile, a spoiler about a character’s return to the show recently appeared online.
