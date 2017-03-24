  1. Culture
  2. TV & Radio
  3. News

Game of Thrones: Stannis Baratheon's death scene was meant to play out very differently

The character perished in the final episode of the HBO series' fifth season

Click to follow
The Independent Culture
game-of-thrones-stannis.jpg

Original plans for one of Game of Thrones' key death scenes has showed that things were supposed to play out a little differently to what was eventually seen on-screen.

In the final episode of the HBO series' fifth season, Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane) was killed by Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) who was fulfilling her sworn oath of avenging the death of his brother, Renly.

As he's about to meet his maker, Brienne asks him if he has any final words, to which he replies: “Go on, do your duty.” 

Game of Thrones Season 7 'Sigils' teased in new, opaque trailer

The original scripted version of the scene, however, proved that Stannis was extremely remorseful for his past actions - including the sacrifice of his daughter Shireen to the Lord of Light at the behest of Melisandre (Carice von Houten).

Watchers on the Wall pointed out a Reddit post which reveals Stannis' cut lines of dialogue from the fifths season episode, 'Mother's Mercy.'

The exchange originally read: 

Brienne: Do you have any last words?

[Stannis considers.]

Stannis: Do you believe in the life to come?

[Brienne nods]

Stannis: I don’t. But if I’m wrong, and you’re right… tell Renly I’m sorry when you get there. I don’t imagine I’ll see him wherever I’m going. (beat) And my daughter. Tell her… tell her…

[‘Sorry’ doesn’t even begin to cover what he feels about Shireen. The thought of it brings tears to his eyes, and he’s not going to die weeping in front of a woman he doesn’t know.

Stannis stares up at her.]

Stannis: Go on, do your duty.

Showrunnners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss attended SXSW earlier this month where they revealed which Thrones death has been the show's most expensive.  

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

  • 1/34 Ramsay Bolton

    Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife

  • 2/34 Tommen Baratheon

    Jumped out of a window

  • 3/34 Rickon Stark

    Shot by Ramsay with an arrow

  • 4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle

    Stabbed by little birds

  • 5/34 Loras Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 6/34 Alliser Thorne

    Hung

  • 7/34 Olly

    Hung #F*ckOlly

  • 8/34 Walder Frey

    Ticked off the list

  • 9/34 Shaggydog

    Head cut off

  • 10/34 Summer

    Ripped apart by White Walkers

  • 11/34 High Sparrow

    Wildfire

  • 12/34 The Blackfish

    Killed off-screen…

  • 13/34 Hodor

    Hold the door…

  • 14/34 Trystane Martell

    Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes

  • 15/34 Leaf

    Blown up saving Bran

  • 16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy

    Fed to the hounds

  • 17/34 Balon Greyjoy

    Thrown off a bridge by his brother

  • 18/34 Lady Crane

    Fell off a chair

  • 19/34 Mace Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 20/34 The Waif

    Killed in the dark by Arya Stark

  • 21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers

    Fray pie

  • 22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister

    Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire

  • 23/34 Lem Lemoncloak

    Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound

  • 24/34 Brother Ray

    Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang

  • 25/34 Three-Eyed Raven

    Killed by the Night’s King

  • 26/34 Margaery Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro

    Burnt by the Mother of Dragons

  • 28/34 Roose Bolton

    Stabbed in the chest by his own son

  • 29/34 Kevan Lannister

    Wildfire

  • 30/34 Smalljon Umber

    Beaten by Tormund

  • 31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun

    That Goddamn Ramsay again

  • 32/34 Osha

    Throat slit by Ramsay

  • 33/34 Doran Martell

    Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand

  • 34/34 Areo Hotah

    Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand

The show's return date was recently revealed via a stunt that didn't go according to plan.

Comments