Season seven of Game of Thrones is fast approaching, HBO releasing numerous brief looks at the upcoming episodes.

Earlier this week, new images were made available online, featuring one of Daenerys’s huge dragons towering over a burnt battlefield.

Now, a teasing poster has been released, featuring The Night’s King, leader of the White Walkers, staring intently forward, Jon Snow reflected in his eye.

Zooming in closer, some fans believe you can also see the white haired Daenerys and Queen Cersei perching on the Iron Throne. We've attempted to brighten some of the photos below for a better look.

Previously, fans believed that — in another trailer — you could see The Wall in The Night’s King’s eyes. Whatever the case, the White Walker will no doubt play a substantial role in the upcoming season.

Along with the new Game of Thrones images (which can be seen below), the showrunners have spoken about how season seven will up the pace.

Game of Thrones season 7 pictures from Entertainment Weekly







7 show all Game of Thrones season 7 pictures from Entertainment Weekly











1/7 Emilia Clark as Daenerys Targaryen and a Dragon Helen Sloan/HBO/Entertainment Weekly

2/7 Behind the scenes look at Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth Helen Sloan/HBO/Entertainment Weekly

3/7 Maisie Williams as Arya Stark Helen Sloan/HBO/Entertainment Weekly

4/7 Behind the scenes look at Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane Helen Sloan/HBO/Entertainment Weekly

5/7 Behind the scenes look at Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister Helen Sloan/HBO/Entertainment Weekly

6/7 Kit Harrington as Jon Snow Helen Sloan/HBO/Entertainment Weekly

7/7 idan Gillen as Petyr 'Littlefinger' Baelish and Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark Helen Sloan/HBO/Entertainment Weekly

Meanwhile, HBO has announced that numerous spin-offs are currently in the works, the main show concluding with season eight next year.

Author George RR Martin — who is still working on The Winds of Winter — revealed he’s working with numerous writers, confirming that five projects are currently in development.

Season seven of Game of Thrones returns 16 July and will contain only seven episodes, rather than the normal ten. Read everything we know about the upcoming season here.