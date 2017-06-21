Just weeks before season seven of Game of Thrones finally reaches our TV screens, another has appeared online.

Notably, the clip concludes with an intriguing speech by Sansa Stark, played by Sophie Turner: “When the snows fall, and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives.”

While she talks, we see Jon Snow tackling White Walkers as one hooded man gets taken away by a horse: could we be seeing Jon Snow die, again? Or perhaps something larger than that? Watch below.

It may be the first day of Summer, but #WinterIsHere on July 16.

Watch the new @GameofThrones Season 7 trailer. pic.twitter.com/20xUjJAEJL — HBO (@HBO) 21 June 2017

Recently, HBO released almost a dozen new photographs from the upcoming season, featuring the first look at the Brotherhood Without leader Banners Beric Dondarrion, who also makes a brief appearance in the above trailer.

1/11 Beric Dondarrion (played by Richard Dormer) Helen Sloan/HBO

2/11 Cersei and Jaime in the newly decorated map room Helen Sloan/HBO

3/11 Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke) Helen Sloan/HBO

4/11 Tyrion and Daenerys have landed in Westeros Helen Sloan/HBO

5/11 Cersei and Jaime, ruling the Seven Kingdoms Helen Sloan/HBO

6/11 Davos in Winterfell Helen Sloan/HBO

7/11 Jon Snow and Sansa in Winterfell Helen Sloan/HBO

8/11 Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke) Helen Sloan/HBO

9/11 Tormund Giantsbane (played by Kristofer Hivju) Helen Sloan/HBO

10/11 Jon Snow (played by Kit Harrington) Helen Sloan/HBO

11/11 Arya Stark (played by Maisie Williams) Helen Sloan/HBO

Season seven of Game of Thrones reaches HBO on the 16 July (17 July for UK viewers where the show will be available on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV).