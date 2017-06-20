  1. Culture
  2. TV & Radio
  3. News

Game of Thrones season 7 trailer: New footage teases battles, new character and a Jon Snow declaration

'Yesterday's wars don't matter, the North needs to band together'

Click to follow
The Independent Culture
got-s7.jpg

There's less than a month to go before Game of Thrones returns to our screens and the HBO promo train is at full speed.

Over in Spain (where much of the show is filmed), a booth was set up in the capital of Madrid, with excitable Thrones fans entering it through a Hodor-referencing door and being met with a message from Arya Stark, who told them they were about to see something they've never seen before.

This turned out to be a barrage of new footage, incorporating charging soldiers, archers loosing their arrows, The Mountain unsheathing his sword, Kit Harington doing sword tricks between takes, a soldier falling from battlements, Greyworm preparing to slit someone's throat, Cersei prowling, The Hound shooting a green screen scene and the Lannister flag rolling down a castle wall.

Of particular narrative note were glimpses of an apparently new maester, Brienne training up Podrick and Daenerys exploring a cave thought to be under Dragonstone.

There was also more of Jon Snow addressing the Northern Lords after being declared king of the region, telling them: "Yesterday's wars don't matter, the North needs to band together."

Game of Thrones season 7 - photos from HBO

Game of Thrones season 7 - photos from HBO

  • 1/11 Beric Dondarrion (played by Richard Dormer)

    Helen Sloan/HBO

  • 2/11 Cersei and Jaime in the newly decorated map room

    Helen Sloan/HBO

  • 3/11 Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke)

    Helen Sloan/HBO

  • 4/11 Tyrion and Daenerys have landed in Westeros

    Helen Sloan/HBO

  • 5/11 Cersei and Jaime, ruling the Seven Kingdoms

    Helen Sloan/HBO

  • 6/11 Davos in Winterfell

    Helen Sloan/HBO

  • 7/11 Jon Snow and Sansa in Winterfell

    Helen Sloan/HBO

  • 8/11 Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke)

    Helen Sloan/HBO

  • 9/11 Tormund Giantsbane (played by Kristofer Hivju)

    Helen Sloan/HBO

  • 10/11 Jon Snow (played by Kit Harrington)

    Helen Sloan/HBO

  • 11/11 Arya Stark (played by Maisie Williams)

    Helen Sloan/HBO

The first of the seven episodes that comprise Game of Thrones season 7 arrives on HBO, Sky Atlantic and NOW TV on 16 July.

Comments