Season seven of Game of Thrones is truly underway, the second episode seeing the Queens of Westeros make their first moves towards seizing/keeping the Iron Throne.

**Spoilers for the episode ‘Stormborn’ ahead**

Amid the fight for power, though, the episode featured one, very gentle moment of calm; Nathalie Emmanuel’s Missandei and Jacob Anderson’s eunuch Grey Work finally acting on their feelings for each other.

“We’ve seen them show their interest in each other, we’ve seen them in a round about way express it for each other, but not really say it,” Emmanuel told Entertainment Weekly in an innuendo-laden post-episode discussion. “This point is the climax and they physically act upon it.”

The actor spoke about how, despite Grey Worm’s terrible history, her character loves him for him, wanting them to share that intimacy.

“Missandei is always so official and straight and poised so to be vulnerable and see her human side of her, a little off balance, is kind of great and fun to play,” she said. “She’s kept things very together to stay composed but this scene is the opposite of that. She’s quite clear about what she wants because she fears she’ll never have the chance to have that with him again.”

What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character







44 show all What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character





















































































1/44 Rory McCann Getty Images

2/44 Sandor "The Hound" Clegane

3/44 Cersei Lannister

4/44 Lena Headey Getty Images

5/44 Tyrion Lannister

6/44 Peter Dinklage AFP/Getty Images

7/44 Daenerys Targaryen

8/44 Emilia Clarke Getty Images

9/44 Jon Snow

10/44 Kit Harington AFP/Getty Images

11/44 Sansa Stark

12/44 Sophie Turner Getty Images

13/44 Jaime Lannister

14/44 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Getty Images

15/44 Arya Stark

16/44 Maisie Williams Getty Images

17/44 Theon Greyjoy

18/44 Alfie Allen Getty Images

19/44 Brienne of Tarth

20/44 Gwendoline Christie AFP/Getty Images

21/44 Bran Stark

22/44 Isaac Hempstead-Wright Getty Images

23/44 Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish

24/44 Aidan Gillen Getty Images

25/44 Missandei

26/44 Nathalie Emmanuel Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

27/44 Varys

28/44 Conleth Hill Getty Images

29/44 Melisandre

30/44 Carice von Houten Getty Images

31/44 Samwell Tarly

32/44 John Bradley Getty Images

33/44 Gilly

34/44 Hannah Murray Getty Images for Turner

35/44 Jorah Mormont

36/44 Iain Glen AFP/Getty Images

37/44 Davos Seaworth

38/44 Liam Cunningham Getty Images

39/44 Tormund Giantsbane

40/44 Kristofer Hivju Getty Images

41/44 Bronn

42/44 Jerome Flynn Getty Images for BFI

43/44 Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane

44/44 Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson

Emmanuel also spoke about reading the script for the first time, detailing how her thoughts first went towards the characters, realising the moment was a huge deal for them.

“Also it’s a nude scene and you can’t help but think about that,” she continued. “You’re like, ‘Okay, I’m getting naked.’ And that was really strange for Jacob and I because we’ve danced around that scenario and we’ve become good mates and now we got to be naked around each other. But it was fine and, obviously, done really respectfully.

Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 3 Preview

“Whether you’ve done it many times, or none at all, it’s a big deal. You feel like you’re giving something quite vulnerable and, yes, it’s hard.”

On set, the directors made the actors feel comfortable: “It was treated very well and very respectfully and I feel like we had a really great day showing these two characters being completely vulnerable with each other. And it sort of helps the scene to actually feel very vulnerable and exposed. It’s good to use that energy and it made it so much better.”

Speaking about Grey Work’s privates, she added: “The scene keeps everybody guessing about certain things.” Then asked about their future together, Emmanuel told the publication: “You hope those two have a happy ending. But you try not even say it out loud.”

The episode ‘Stormborn’ also saw Arya reunite with her long-lost dire wolf (a callback to season one), the Sand Snakes perish, and Sam attempt to cure Ser Jorah’s greyscale. Read our review and recap here.