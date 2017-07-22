Game of Thrones and Star Wars actress Gwendoline Christie was confronted by a difficult question at this year's Comic-Con, when she was asked which of her fan bases was "crazier".

During the Game of Thrones panel, a fan asked Christie - who plays Brienne of Tarth in the fantasy drama and Captain Phasma in the latest Star Wars films - which fans were most passionate.

"It's not really a craziness, but the level of passion is pretty much equal," she said diplomatically.

"What is noticeable is that Star Wars is something many of us grew up with, which gives many of us a sense of hope. That's how I feel - like I came home.

"With Game of Thrones, we're going into season seven now, and there's a similar feeling. I hope that Game of Thrones lives on so people have that same feeling of home and love for it."

Christie was joined by cast mates Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Liam Cunningham (Ser Davos), Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Conleth Hill (Lord Varys) and Isaac Hempstead-Wright (Bran Stark).

Since season seven has already begun, the cast members didn't give too much away.

​Liam Cunningham joked that a Game of Thrones spin-off show was in the works called Better Call Davos.

Isaac Hempstead-Wright wanted a warm holiday scene for all the characters who usually film in cold places.

A teaser clip of what's to come in episode two this coming week was shown to the crowd and released by HBO shortly after.

HBO also recently released a set of images from this week's Game of Thrones season 7 episode, 'Stormborn'.

Game of Thrones continues on HBO, Sky Atlantic and NOWTV on Sunday nights.