Game of Thrones Season 7: The first official teaser is here

The new 90-second-clip hints at the coming war

HBO

A new teaser for the seventh season of “Game of Thrones” was released on Thursday and it seems to hint at the conflicts to come.

The 90-second video stars Cersei Lannister, Daenerys Targaryen, and Jon Snow, taking a slow walk to the Iron Throne with an odd song titled “Sit Down” playing in the background. Snow appears to take a seat in Winterfell while Targaryen’s chair waits for her at Dragonstone.

The trailer ends with Cersei taking a deep breath of the winter air on the throne with a final, quick flash to the Night King.

Season 7 will feature only seven episodes, down from the usual 10. Producers shifted the typical release date from spring to summer to accommodate to new shooting schedule to film while the weather changed.

The seventh season of Game of Thrones hits HBO on July 16. Watch the full trailer above.

